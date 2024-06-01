The hit Paramount+ show Mayor of Kingstown is all set to premiere Season 3 with new enemies, an escalating war, and some changes in the cast. Created by Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan, Mayor of Kingstown follows a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where prisons are the only booming industry. The series has been acclaimed for its take on corruption, systemic racism, and the prison-industrial complex. After the explosive end of Season 2, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is set to step things up with a violent drug war raging both inside the prison and out on the streets.

Mayor of Kingstown boasts an ensemble cast full of talented actors led by the iconic Jeremy Renner. While most of the cast members are set to return, one character who won’t appear in Season 3 is Dianne Wiest’s Miriam McLusky, the disapproving McLusky matriarch who was shot at the end of Season 2 and is probably dead. What happened to Miriam is set to have a big impact on the plot of Season 3, adding to one of the show’s most intense storylines yet. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the cast and characters of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, including new additions and familiar faces.

Jeremy Renner

Mike McLusky

Mike McLusky is the current head of the McLusky family and the power broker who runs Kingstown. A man who spent his whole childhood dreaming of getting out of the prison town, Mike starts as his older brother Mitch’s right hand but takes over as “Mayor” at the start of the show after his brother's death. He spent some time behind bars in the past, and the ghosts of that time have a way of coming back to haunt him. Season 3 will see Mike facing an all-out war that he must end at all costs.

Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Mayor of Kingstown. Season 3 marks Renner’s return to acting after he suffered a near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023. An acclaimed, Academy-nominated actor, Renner has starred in movies like The Hurt Locker, Wind River, and The Bourne Legacy and had main roles in ABC's The Unsuals. Renner is best known for his long-running role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the hero Hawkeye/Clint Barton, which he reprised in Disney+'s Hawkeye.

Emma Laird

Iris

A smooth-talking escort who’s new in Kingstown, Iris originally worked for the Russian Mafia and was brought to the town specifically to seduce and control Mike. However, after forming a genuine connection, Iris finds herself between Mike and the Russians. This conflict reaches its peak in Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 with the attack on Milo, and going into Season 3; Iris is now firmly on Mike’s side.

Iris is played by British model and actor Emma Laird, who recently played a key role as Desdemona Holland in Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice. Her other notable credits include the 2023 thriller miniseries The Crowded Room and the upcoming drama film The Brutalist.

Taylor Handley

Kyle McLuskey

The youngest McLusky son, Kyle starts out as a Kingstown PD detective in Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 and becomes a state trooper in Season 2 but returns to work for the family after a traumatic shooting. Often caught between his family’s activities and the corruption within the department, Kyle has always been a very conflicted character on the show. After his mother is shot in the shootout at the end of Season 2, Kyle feels even more lost, even as he’s begun to mend things with his pregnant wife Tracy (Nishi Munshi), setting him up for an interesting arc in Season 3.

Taylor Handley plays Kyle McLuskey. He’s best known for his roles in Bird Box, Battle Los Angeles, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Handley’s previous TV credits include Griselda, APB, and Vegas.

Hugh Dillon

Ian Ferguson

Ian Ferguson is a seasoned Kingstown PD detective who is one of Mike’s most resourceful allies, even breaking the law at times to help the Mayor keep the peace. Ian is also Kyle McClusky’s partner in Season 1.

Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon stars as Detective Ferguson. A veteran TV actor and musician, Dillon has previously worked with Renner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan on the movie Wind River. Before co-creating and starring in Mayor of Kingstown, Dillon previously played important roles in shows like Durham County, Flashpoint, and The Killing, and appeared as Sherriff Donnie Haskell in Sheridan’s Yellowstone.

Derek Webster

Stevie

Stevie is another Kingstown PD detective and an ally of the McLuskys. As such, he often works with Kyle and Ian, but he is far more questioning of Mike’s orders. A dedicated officer, Stevie thinks from the perspective of the law and police work, which occasionally puts him at odds with Mike.

Derek Webster a popular film and TV actor plays the role of Stevie. Webster’s past credits include playing guest roles on Grey's Anatomy and Castle, a recurring role as Charles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, and a main cast role in CW’s In the Dark. He has also appeared in NCIS: New Orleans, CSI​​​​​​, Ray Donovan, and Desperate Housewives.

Tobi Bamtefa

Bunny Washington

The leader of the Crips, Bunny is a drug dealer who spends most of his day sitting on a lawn chair and selling drugs. Bunny is a good friend of Mike’s, though their relationship has tensions. Season 2 puts the Crips at loggerheads with the police department, leading to an all-out war that is set to rage through Season 3. As such, Bunny is positioned to be a major figure in the conflict who could significantly damage Mike’s attempts at bringing peace.

Tobi Bamtefa plays Bunny Washington. A British actor who has extensively worked on film, TV, and the stage, Bamtefa is best known for his television roles in Lucky Man, The Witcher, The Girlfriend Experience, and Tin Star.

Hamish Allan-Headley

Robert

A former special forces soldier, Sergeant Robert Sawyer is another McLusky’s ally and the ruthless Kingstown PD’s SWAT team leader. Robert is brutally efficient and runs his team more like a death squad than a police unit. Season 2 put Robert in conflict with Bunny, culminating in the Crips attacking Robert, who is badly beaten and hospitalized. The season ends with Robert in critical condition, and if he dies, that would drive a permanent wedge between Bunny and Mike.

Robert Sawyer is played by Hamish Allan-Headley, who has appeared in several high-profile shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FBI, and The Good Doctor. He also starred as Red Vogt in the 2016 miniseries NASCAR: The Rise of American Speed. Mayor of Kingstown is Allan-Headley’s first lead role in an ongoing series.

Aiden Gillen

Milo Sunter

At the start of Mayor of Kingstown, Milo Sunter is a Russian crime boss who serving out a life sentence after killing two guards during an armored car robbery. Despite being in prison, Milo wields significant influence in the outside world and is essentially the main antagonist of the show. After breaking out of prison at the end of Season 1, Milo spends Season 2 making Mike’s life hell. In the Season 2 finale, he appears to have died when his boat explodes. However, a cliffhanger at the end reveals it’s all part of Milo’s plan and it looks like the mobster will be back in Kingstown in Season 3.

Milo Sunter is played by prolific Irish actor Aiden Gillen, who is perhaps best known for appearing in Game of Thrones as the scheming Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish. His previous TV credits include key roles in The Wire, Peaky Blinders, and Queer as Folk. Gillen has also appeared in a number of films, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Calvary, The Dark Knight Rises, and the Maze Runner movies.

Michael Beach

Kareem Moore

A Kingstown prison guard, Kareem Moore, becomes the interim warden in Season 2. Kareem was significantly traumatized after being severely beaten during the prison riot in Season 1. Though later cleared for active duty, the incident has left a mark on Kareem. While he does work with Mike for the most part, the warden doesn’t always play along with the unofficial Mayor.

Michael Beach, who plays Kareem in Mayor of Kingstown, was promoted to series regular for Season 3. Apart from Mayor of Kingstown, Beach’s notable TV roles include the shows Dahmer, Tulsa King, Dead Boy Detectives, and Sons of Anarchy. Beach also had several notable film roles, appearing in a wide range of movies, including Waiting to Exhale, If Beale Street Could Talk, Saw X, and Aquaman.

New and Supporting Cast

In other roles, Nishi Munshi returns to her role of Tracy McLusky, Kyle's pregnant wife. A series regular since Season 2, Munshi is best known for her roles in series like Lethal Weapon, The Magicians, and The Originals. Season 3 will also see the fan-favorite Natasha Marc (The Rookie), who had a recurring role in Season 1, returning as Cherry, an inmate in the women’s prison.

Among the new faces, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will also see Richard Brake (Absentia) as incarcerated Aryan gang member Merle Callahan; Denny Love (Looking for Alaska) as Kevin Jackson, a rookie prison guard at the start of his career who is probably going to learn the rules of Kingstown the hard way; Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan) as Anna Fletcher, a mysterious new character who comes to Mike with a request. And lastly, Matthew Del Negro (City on a Hill) has also been added to the cast of Season 3 as Will Breen, a charming corrections officer at the Kingstown Women’s Prison.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premieres on Paramount+ on June 2, 2024.

