They also discuss the fun of peeling back character layers, the trick to playing someone in prison, and what it’s like to be a woman in this world.

From Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode Paramount+ drama series Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan, where brothers Mike (Jeremy Renner, who’s also an executive producer on the project) and Mitch (Kyle Chandler) are the local power brokers between the inmates in prison and those that are paid to keep them incarcerated. In a town that must maintain a balance of corruption and inequality to survive, the definition of justice is bent to the point of being unrecognizable.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Aidan Gillen (who plays Milo, a crime boss who currently resides in one of the prisons in Kingstown) and Emma Laird (who plays Iris, an associate of Milo’s who gets summoned to Kingstown) talked about what attracted them to this series, the strength of the scripts, the fun of peeling back so many layers of a character, the trick to playing someone in prison, and what it’s like to be a woman in this world.

Collider: This definitely seems like some pretty heavy and intense material to take on. When you read this script and started to get a feel for this story and this world, what most spoke to you? Were there specific aspects of the story, or was it something about your character that you hadn’t gotten to do before that you were excited about?

AIDAN GILLEN: I was pretty interested in the prison as an industry concept and towns that have multiple prisons in them, and then that taking over the town, or definitely the mood of the town, so the whole town feels like a prison. I’d watched several documentaries about it, before this came my way, so I was definitely intrigued. The script itself was a tight crime thriller set within that world. There was a good character in there, which is really being teased in Season 1. He’s quite central to the story, but you don’t see too much of Milo, straight off, which is always good. I like that. The less you show, you don’t wanna show your hand straight off. That’s me.

EMMA LAIRD: For me, all I got sound was the pilot and Episode 2, and [my character] really wasn’t in it. I had a little character description and I got the sides for three scenes from other episodes. I just hadn’t read anything like it. I a Netflix film and two Amazon series, and I dropped them for this because I wanted to work with Taylor [Sheridan] so bad. I had so much love for these scripts. I actually didn’t get to read them until I was flying to Texas to meet him. I got sent them, but by then, I was already heavily invested in the project. It was just the writing. What Taylor does really well is that, even though Jeremy [Renner] is the lead and very central to the storyline, Taylor creates characters with so much depth. The arc for my character was really something special that I didn’t have in any of the other roles. He just writes so well for every single character. There’s so much thought behind it. That’s very rare in scripts, when it’s not the lead.

GILLEN: These characters are not explained with backstory loaded onto you. You assume it’s there, and once you start assuming it, it was a lot more interesting. It’s better not being told. All of the minor characters are all very well drawn because they have to be.

Image via Paramount+

It’s so interesting because these characters, from the instant we meet all of them, feel very complex and like they have these big backstories, but we don’t know much about them. We just learn about these characters as the episodes progress. When you play such complex characters with seemingly endless layers to them, how challenging is that to figure out? Does it feel like there’s just more under every layer that you peel back?

LAIRD: I think it’s less of a challenge and more fun that you have. You’re always filling in the gaps, as an actor, for what’s not on the page and what makes sense to you to fit what’s on the page. It’s fun to explore that and to have so much to play with. As an actor, it’s better to have more there and more information, and choose to do with it what you want. That’s all you can really hope for, for me, as an actor anyway. That’s what you want in a script.

GILLEN: If it’s well drawn and well structured, even if you don’t know what to do or what to say, you just trust the words to do it for you. That’s a very basic thing.

LAIRD: The more you do in prep, the more you can let it go when you get on set and play with it. For me, the last thing I think about is the lines. I think about everything else in between, and then the lines come a little bit easier because you understand why you’re saying them. The role itself was a challenge, but the whole process of taking what Taylor gave us was just the best.

Image via Paramount+

Aidan, we hear about your character and get the impress that he’s supposed to be someone that we should at least be nervous about. Are there tricks for being menacing and dangerous and scary, as a figure, when you’re playing someone in prison?

GILLEN: It goes back to what I was just saying. If you don’t really see what this guy does or you see him in action, or you just see glimpses of him, from time to time, if you believe what the other people are saying and that seems truthful, then you believe that he does these things. There’s not really much you can do. If you’re just sitting there in your cell and people are talking about you, that’s all you have to do. I think the trick is to not try to do too much and not try to show how bad you are because you don’t need to.

Emma, what’s it like to be a woman in this world, as a character, and what’s it like to be a woman on this show, as an actor?

LAIRD: The women are very interesting. I do think Taylor has written me a wonderful role. It was a male dominant set, but all of the creatives and all of the people that were involved made me feel so safe. Particularly one of our producers, Michael Friedman, just went above and beyond to make sure that I felt safe and comfortable. There was one day that I came to set where there was a particularly really hard scene, and I was like, “Why is it so quiet?” They were like, “This is for you, today.” They set up a really private area with a tent and a heater in there, and a dressing table and snacks, and a couch and cushions and a carpet. They just really were so attentive. He’d come in and hold my hand in between takes. It was a wonderful experience. The role was really, really hard to do, and I really just wanted to do it right. It definitely took an emotional toll, but I’m really proud of it. I trust Taylor’s writing. I trust the people in the edit. For me, it was really hard to let go of the lack of involvement I have in post-production, but knowing and hearing that they’re using the same people from Yellowstone and there’s a team of people that actually care about the show [helped]. It’s not just another show that’s just being churned out. Everyone involved really cares about it. As an actor, I’m able to put my trust in those guys and know that they’re gonna show the best of what I was able to do on set. I felt safe and comfortable. To be amongst these people was an absolute privilege.

Image via Paramount+

Aidan, we hear Milo call for Iris to come play a part in whatever he clearly has going on. Who is she to him? What can you say about their connection, as characters?

GILLEN: Iris would be one of any number of people that Milo is connected with or is in command of, who have different skills or disciplines or ways to go about things. We wouldn’t even particularly know each other that well because Iris is so young and Milo has been in prison. Milo is totally on top of what’s going on. It’s a way to run things from behind bars. He’s got nothing else to do. He’s got all day long and all months long to get his pieces in place. Hopefully, we’ll see more of what the connection is between these two, but it’s quite a dark bond. And she’s also smart. You don’t wanna get the wrong person. It’s not just, “Let’s call anybody in to do this.” We’re talking about dirty, dangerous work here. Well, Milo can call it work. You’ve gotta be very careful. That’s part of Milo’s genius. His recruitment process is getting the right desperate people who are also really clever.

Mayor of Kingstown is available to stream at Paramount+.

