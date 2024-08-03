Mayor of Kingstown is a gritty, intense drama series that dives deep into the dark and complex world of the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The show, co-created by Taylor Sheridan, masterfully portrays the dynamics of corruption, inequality, and systemic injustice that plague the city.

The highlight, however, is Jeremy Renner, who stars as Mike McLusky, the unofficial family patriarch and the most formidable character in all of Kingstown. He maintains order in the town, dealing with both criminals and cops on a daily basis. Mike has a moral code, but he's also a damaged individual with a grim past, having served his own time behind bars. This makes him perhaps the only person capable of handling such a dangerous environment as this one. The show's third season is almost over, so now is a good time to look back at the best episodes.

10 "Along Came a Spider"

Season 1, Episode 7

Image via Paramount+

"That's the thing with problems, Mike. You can leave them as long as you want, and still be there when you get back." In "Along Came a Spider," the tension in Kingstown escalates as a Milo (Aiden Gillen) continues his dark schemes. He's almost like a supervillain, orchestrating elaborate hits from behind bars. In a standout scene, Mike even goes to see Milo in prison. Gillen excels at these kinds of Machiavellian characters, channeling his Littlefinger energy with skill.

His appearance also creates another link between the show and The Wire (though thankfully he doesn't attempt an American accent this time). Meanwhile, Mike's mom Miriam (Dianne West) also has some good scenes, particularly the lesson she delivers at the prison about human competition and cooperation. As usual, Miriam's monologue has thematic significance for the episode. In terms of the subplots, there's also growing unrest in the prison which the authorities handle poorly. Their mistakes go on to have apocalyptic consequences.

9 "Orion"

Season 1, Episode 5

Image via Paramount+

"I'm stronger than you think." This episode sees Mike negotiating with various factions, including the prison gangs and local law enforcement, to broker a fragile peace. His brother, Kyle (Taylor Handley), grapples with the moral implications of their family's involvement in the town's criminal underworld. Meanwhile, Iris (Emma Laird), a young woman entangled with the local crime syndicate, seeks Mike's help to escape her dangerous situation.

Mike has an intense scene where he gets into a brawl during an ice hockey game, swinging a hockey stick like Excalibur. He's there to watch Hakim, a teenager that Mike feels protective of. They have some sweet scenes together where Mike acts almost fatherly. It's a pity that the relationship between them isn't explored more over the course of the show. On the visual side, this episode also gets creative. For example, there's a memorable sequence where shots of new prisoners being processed at the prison are intercut with shots of a pitbull being neutered.

8 "Simply Murder"

Season 1, Episode 3

Image via Paramount+

"Every once in a while it's nice to remind them they're the prisoners, not us." This brutal episode begins with meth head Kenny (Billy Lush) accidentally leaving a lit ciagrette in his trailer. It causes a massive explosion that kills the young boy in his care. The police launch a manhunt for Kenny, but they want him dead rather than alive. Kenny turns to Mike for help, leading to a quietly fantastic scene between the two of them.

Kenny asks Mike if he can trust him. Mike says no, but promises that he will tell him the truth. He advises Kenny to turn himself in, await execution, and beg God's forgiveness. Kenny obliges, only for the police and prison guards to orchestrate his murder in custody. It's a shocking scene that underscores the lawlessness of these authorities. This bleak storyline is bookended by Miriam's speeches on the nature of slavery. They ring uncomfortably not only of America's past but also Kingstown's present.

7 "The Mayor of Kingstown"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via Paramount+

"Every member of my family fights this fight in one way or another." The series opens with the introduction of Mike McLusky and his family, who hold significant sway in the titular town. Kingstown is a place where the prison industry dominates, and the McLuskys act as intermediaries between the inmates, the authorities, and the various factions that vie for power. The episode jumps straight into the action, with the murder of Mike's brother Mitch (Kyle Chandler) early on.

The episode does a good job of setting the scene and cuing the viewer into this violent world, marked by crime, incarceration, addiction, and despair. It's also effective in the way that it introduces the main characters separately and only later reveals the connections between them. Plus, it tells us a lot about Mike's character. For example, there's an important scene where he says he has one inviolable rule: never break a deal with anyone, ever.

6 "Little Green Ant"

Season 2, Episode 10

Image via Paramount+

"He's gearing up for a goddamn war." The Season 2 finale brings Mike and Milo together for an incendiary finale showdown. Milo's schemes reach new heights of villainy, but Mike matches them with his ingenuity and nerves of steel. This builds up to an intense shootout in Kyle's house, where Kyle accidentally shoots their mom. The two brothers have a tender scene together where Mike comforts Kyle and tells him not to blame himself.

From there, the episode just continues to escalate, firing on all cylinders with the action and shock plot developments. The climactic sequence is fittingly fiery and intense, with Milo taking Iris hostage on his boat. Milo comes aboard with a bag of bonds, agreeing to exchange them for Iris's safety. Milo obliges, only for the boat to explode in a ball of fire minutes later. Mike had hidden explosives in the bag, proving that he truly was the most formidable figure in Kingstown.

5 "Staring at the Devil"

Season 2, Episode 2

Image via Paramount+

"Nothing stays hidden in a town." Season 2, Episode 2 opens with a hail of gunfire as gang members unleash a mass shooting on their enemies. It's the deadliest shooting in Kingstown's history, with dozens of bodies littering the house. Mike and the police desperately try to understand who ordered it and why. (At times, the brutality of the town is a little over-the-top, but the believable performances usually keep it grounded.)

The shooting leads Mike to reprise his role as mediator, attempting to strike a deal between the gangs and prison authorities. He even comes up with a 'so wild it might just work' plan to put some gang leaders behind bars so they can restructure their gangs from within. Meanwhile, Kyle is straining under the pressure of his job, and Iris has a fateful meeting with Milo. In other words, the episode mostly sets up future drama, but does so skillfully and with a bang.

4 "Every Feather"

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via Paramount+

"Way to make us an accessory, Mike." This episode places Mike in a bind, with Iris's club managers abusing her on Milo's behalf. Milo's vast criminal network closes in around him, eliminating his allies and leaving him with few options. Despite being in prison, Milo has the power to have even federal agents killed with just a word. This episode is thus Mike at his weakest point, with few cards to play. However, he demonstrates his quick-thinking, courage, and skill for bluffing in order to come out on top.

For example, he tricks two police officers into coming with him when he beats up one of Iris's managers, giving his enemies the impression that he has the full power of the police behind him. It shows Mike's understanding of perceptions, that power resides where people believe it to hide. His scrappiness only gets him so far, however, and the episode ends on a devastating cliffhanger.

3 "The Lie of the Truth"

Season 1, Episode 9

Image via Paramount+

"Inmates are immune to our lies, and they're immune to our threats." 'The Lie of the Truth' alternates between quiet scenes and intense ones. On the one hand, there are sweet moments of bonding between Iris and Mike in his cabin. Their dynamic is slow, cautious, with neither quite sure where the other stands nor what they want. But their connection is undeniable, with Iris seeing Mike as her protector and Mike perhaps seeking redemption through helping her. As Milo memorably says, Mike sees his salvation in Iris.

The episode then switches gear with a prison riot that utterly upends the balance of power. The inmates take charge of the prison, killing guards, and demanding better conditions. Mike steps in as a negotiator, but this crisis is beyond even his consdierable skills. The riot sequences are well done and believable, an orgy of mayhem and stabbing. The inmates are soon faced with SWAT teams, making this perhaps Mayor of Kingstown's most chaotic episode.

2 "This Piece of My Soul"

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via Paramount+

"Every decision in this place is the lesser of two evils." The Season 1 finale continues to deal with the fallout from the massive prison riot. In the chaos, Milo manages to slip free, in a devastating turn of events for Mike. It's also revealed that the riot stemmed from the prisoners feeling that the authorities did not follow through on their end of the bargain after the inmates killed the meth head Kenny several episodes back. It shows how everything is connected to everything in Kingstown.

This is a trying situation, but Mike and Kyle manage to make it out alive, if just barely. The odds are against them, but they live to fight another die. After these hard-hitting, action-packed sequences, there's a quieter moment between Mike and Iris. She talks about the way her experiences have forever damaged her, wondering aloud, "What if your soul can grow back?" This is the show's central question and the one that motivates Mike, as well.

1 "The Devil Is Us"

Season 1, Episode 8

Image via Paramount+

"Mike, if you fall in it, don't drag us down there with you." This episode further demonstrates the scope of Milo's scheming, with the mastermind leading Mike to find a school bus buried in a patch of wilderness. It contains two dozen dead bodies, making it the criminal find of the decade - but also the only one that places Mike under law enforcement scrutiny.

Meanwhile, this episode inflicts even greater hardship upon Iris, who is sold from one abusive owner to another. Mike resolves to save her, busting her out and killing her erstwhile captors in cold blood. One of them was even one of Mike's allies while he was in prison. Iris remarks that many men have said they would die for her, but Mike is the first to kill for her. He disagrees, seeing he didn't kill them for her, but rather because they deserved it. It's yet more proof of his gray moral compass, warped by his life in such a harsh environment.

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Underrated 'Family Guy' Episodes, Ranked