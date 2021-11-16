Mayor of Kingstown is pulling in some serious numbers. Paramount has announced that the Taylor Sheridan-helmed crime drama has quickly become Paramount+’s biggest premiere to date since the rebranding of the streaming service (formerly CBS All Access). The series made a massive splash during its simulcast premiere on November 14, where it also became the biggest premiere on cable television since the premiere of Yellowstone in 2018.

Following the McLusky family — played by Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Handley — Mayor of Kingstown revolves around a small town in Michigan where the business of maintaining prisons is the community’s only thriving industry. The McLuskys serve as power brokers in their tiny town, attempting to bring order and justice to a town that has long since been without either. The series is one of a number of new premieres for the freshly rebranded streaming service, also including the popular iCarly reboot and Star Trek: Prodigy.

“Mayor of Kingstown premiered as the #1 original scripted drama since the rebrand of Paramount+, confirming the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone into a universe of shows and expand our partnership with the incredibly talented Taylor Sheridan,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of MTV Entertainment. “In addition, Sunday’s special simulcast event on the Paramount Network is cable’s biggest new scripted premiere with total viewers since the launch of Yellowstone in 2018, and is already exceeding it in key demos (P18-49 and P25-54); further proving that Mayor of Kingstown is just getting started with lots of room to grow as it moves exclusively to Paramount+."

Also starring Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, and Derek Webster, Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. The first two episodes of Mayor of Kingstown are now available to stream on Paramount+, with new episodes airing on Sundays.

