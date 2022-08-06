The Paramount+’s series which explores the corrupt side of the US judicial system and its systemic racism, Mayor of Kingstown is coming to Blu-Ray and DVD this September, providing fans not only with all 10 episodes of the first season but also with over two hours of bonus content that you can’t get anywhere else.

From Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the gritty thriller series centers around two brothers, Mike McLusky, played by twice Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Kyle McLusky, portrayed by Taylor Handley (Vegas), power brokers in Kingston, Michigan, a town overrun with corruption. The former becomes Mayor after the previous Mayor dies and the latter works for the Kingston police department as a detective. The show explores how the McLusky family attempts to bring justice to a town that thrives on the incarceration business.

Produced by MTV Entertainment and 101 studios, Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky, the matriarch of the family, Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, the eldest brother, Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Emma Laird as Iris, Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin "Bunny" Washington, Derek Webster as Stevie, Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer, Pha’rez Lass as P-Dog, and Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter.

Image via Paramount+

The Series three-disc Blu-ray or DVD sets include all the uncensored episodes from its first season along with the following bonus content: Behind the Story segments for each of the 10 episodes, Perdition: Marking of Mayor of Kingstown, Zero Sum Game: The Finale, Inside “Mayor of Kingstown”, Character Spots, and finally, Cast Favorite Scenes.

First announced in January 2020, the series premiered the following year on November 13, 2021, and finished airing on January 9, 2022. Filming for the series mainly took place between Toronto and Ontario. Mayor of Kingstown became the number one original scripted drama on the streamer since the premiere of Yellowstone on June 20, 2018. It was executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman. The series is rated MA and episodes range in length from 47 minutes to 1 hour and 4 minutes. Filming for Season 2 began in February. It has not yet been revealed whether it will come out before the end of 2022.

The Blu-Ray and DVD for the hit series Mayor of Kingstown will become available for purchase on September 27, 2022. Check out the trailer below: