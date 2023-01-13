Collider is excited to share an exclusive new featurette from the Paramount+ original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown ahead of the Season 2 premiere this Sunday, January 15, 2023. The featurette takes us behind the scenes of the process of creating the new season, which is set to follow the fallout of the Kingstown Prison riot that happened at the end of last season.

The new featurette also sees many different members of the team—from producers to series stars—discuss how the new season will take us down darker roads for these characters and how not just the people have changed but also the institution of Kingstown themselves. "I think there is just a rawness that Season 2 brings to life," says series co-creator Hugh Dillon. "We follow these characters down dark tunnels." Dillon also goes on to praise series lead Jeremy Renner, saying that he has found this "other gear" in the show. Fellow series lead Taylor Handley gives a look into how his character has responded to the ending of the previous season, saying that "Kyle is running as fast as he can away from the pain and the shame of the prison riot and as fast as he runs, he can't escape."

Series star Hamish Allan-Headley teases a much deeper personal conflict within the characters as they all deal with the emotional trauma that has been brought about because of the riot. "There is an emotional violence to this season that is really exciting." Derek Webster also adds to this point saying that it is impossible to go through something like the riot and not be changed. "Not just the individuals, but also the institutions and city itself." Allan-Headley closes out the featurette by calling the series "the most, grounded volatile television on."

Image via Paramount+

Co-created by Dillon, alongside Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan, the popular thriller series follows the McLusky Brothers, Mike and Kyle, played by Renner and Handley, respectively, as the pair attempt to bring justice and order to the titular town of Kingstown, Michigan with Mike being Mayor and Kyle being a detective at the Kingston police department as the series explores themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality. Mayor of Kingstown is just one of Sheridan’s ever-growing slate of content on Paramount+, which includes the highly popular Kevin Costner-led neo-Western series Yellowstone as well as its prequel series 1883 and 1923 as well as other series such as Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

The Team Behind Mayor of Kingstown Season 2

The all-star ensemble cast of Mayor of Kingstown also includes series co-creator Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Nishi Munshi, and Aidan Gillen, among others. In addition to being the series creators, Sheridan and Dillon also serve as executive producers along with series lead Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023. You can stream all of Season 1 of the thriller series now on Paramount+, and you can check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette down below: