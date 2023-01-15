From the minds of Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown is now returning for Season 2. The story follows former Avenger and Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner in the lead role of Mike McLusky, the titular mayor of a town where the local prison is the primary business. With the help of his brother Mitch, played by Friday Night Lights' Kyle Chandler, Mike holds the town together. He's one of the few people savvy enough to navigate the town's interpersonal politics and maintain the status quo. This season, Sheridan and Dillon intend to dive deeper into systemic issues like racism and inequality that play into the prison industrial complex.

The next batch of episodes will pick up after last season's prison riot rocks the town, and Mike takes it upon himself to install a new hierarchy within the prison to curb the chaos. But things don't go to plan, and Mike has to contend with the consequences of his actions. If you're intrigued by the juicy tidbits revealed about the new season so far, and you can't wait to learn more about the Paramount+ thriller series, take a look below to see everything we know so far.

Related:Jeremy Renner on 'Mayor of Kingstown' and How 'Hawkeye' Allowed Him to Explore Clint Barton Even More

When and Where Will Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown Be Released?

Paramount+ has announced that the second season of Mayor of Kingstown is set to release on their streaming platform on January 15, 2023. The first season of Mayor of Kingstown premiered on November 14, 2021, and found popularity with audiences. Although the series was mostly panned by critics, the reviews didn't hinder the show's success. High audience engagement led to the series being picked up for a second season on Paramount+.

Like most other streaming platforms, Paramount+ has invested in Paramount+ Originals alongside pre-existing content to draw audiences to their platform. You will need a subscription to the service in order to watch the show. After the premiere, new episodes of the series will be released on a weekly basis.

Watch on Paramount+

Watch the Trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2

In the trailer, we see Kingstown's characters looking wearily upon their small town as Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky says, "Kingstown is not a city, it's a town. Nothing stays hidden in a town." We then see McLusky meeting up with Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa), no doubt hatching their unorthodox plan to bring back order to the town. It seems like these clandestine meetings will not stay secret for long though. We also see McLusky chatting with law enforcement and recommending establishing a "pecking order" inside the prison to mitigate conflict and protect the prison from future violence.

Meanwhile, Iris (Emma Laird) is reluctant to go into hiding at McLusky's suggestion, claiming that she's "not safe anywhere." This line hints that Iris' journey this season may begin with reckless decisions (like defying McLusky) and end with dangerous consequences. The escape of former Russian mobster Milo (Aidan Gillen) looms over the trailer ominously. With his colleagues on his case on how Milo's escape is a disaster, McLusky is seen getting frustrated and exhausted trying to hunt down his old nemesis. The pressure is stressing our favorite Mayor out as he struggles to hold everything together and be the glue that keeps their small town together. His mother, Miriam (Dianne Weist), worries about him and says, "Even saints reach their breaking point." By this point in the trailer, everything's hit the fan, and McLusky's prison hierarchy plan goes awry, with inmates running the prison to the ground. McLusky has no choice but to go to great lengths to bring back order to the town, even if that means he has to break a few rules on the way.

Who's In the Cast of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2?

Besides Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler, the cast includes Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest (Footloose, Edward Scissorhands) and Aidan Gillen of Game of Thrones fame. Tobi Bamtefa (The Witcher), Taylor Handley (Bird Box), Emma Laird, Derek Webster (9-1-1: Lone Star), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Pha'rez Lass, Nishi Munshi, Nichole Galicia (Django Unchained), and Hamish Allan-Headley also star in supporting roles. Series co-creator Hugh Dillon also stars in the series as one of Mike McLusky's allies, Ian Ferguson, a senior narcotics, robbery, and homicide detective.

Here's what Dillon has said about Jeremy Renner's performance this season, "He is like Taylor. He's relentless, he's driven, he wants to find that honesty. And that's what makes him so watchable. This year he's like, De Niro in Raging Bull. That transformation is, you can't take your eyes off. It is stunning."

Related:16 Shows Like ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ If You Want a Gritty Crime Thriller

What's The Plot of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2?

Image via Paramount+

Mike McLusky is a former inmate turned local power broker between cops and criminals. As the unofficial mayor, he does everything he can to manage the warring factions in Kingstown, Michigan. Inside and outside of the prison, McLusky tried to facilitate change, but it all blew up in his face when it resulted in a prison riot. With the help of his ally, local gang leader Bunny (Bamtefa), he devises a new, out-of-the-box strategy to stop all the violence and conflict once and for all. But that's not the only fire Mike has to put out after the prison riot since his old jailhouse nemesis, Milo (Gillen), busts out of prison and escapes during the riot.

Meanwhile, Mike's mother Miriam (Wiest), a pious widow, and his brother, local cop Kyle (Handley), are recovering from the trauma of being held hostage during the riot. They are struggling to return to a sense of normalcy and can't accept that the riot turned their whole world upside down. With incarceration supporting the town economically, the lives of the townspeople and the prisoners are vastly intertwined and interconnected.

Who Are the Creators Behind Mayor of Kingstown Season 2?

Besides being the series creators, Sheridan and Dillon also executive produce the series alongside Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions.