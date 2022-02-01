Paramount+ has announced that the McLusky family will be back for a second season of Mayor of Kingstown. Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan-helmed crime drama will continue to explore the prison business in the town of Kingstown, where the corrupt and unequal system is the only thing keeping the local economy turning.

Mayor of Kingstown follows a family deeply involved with maintaining the order in a small town in Michigan by acting as power brokers between the inmates of a prison and the people who make money by prolonging incarceration. The series explores how the system is more than often rigged against certain social groups and that justice is not always the goal of the U.S. prison system.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Handley as the McLusky family, Mayor of Kingstown became Paramount+’s biggest premiere to date since the rebranding of the streaming service (formerly CBS All Access). Due to its simulcast premiere on November 14, Mayor of Kingstown also became the biggest premiere on cable television since 2018’s Yellowstone, which was also co-created by Sheridan. While Yellowstone still holds the position of most-watched original series on Paramount+, Mayor of Kingstown has already reached second place. So, a renewal makes a lot of sense for the streaming platform.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED:‌ 'Mayor of Kingstown': Aidan Gillen & Emma Laird on What Attracted Them to the Show and Their Characters' Connection

The first season of Mayor of Kingstown also starred Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, and Derek Webster. The series was created by Sheridan and Dillon, with the duo also serving as executive producers together with Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

Commenting on the renewal, Fuqua said he’s “thrilled” to continue working for Season 2, since “Mayor of Kingstown is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system.” Glasser also underlined that it’s wonderful news that “shows like Mayor of Kingstown – original stories with layered characters and important themes – are able to thrive on Paramount+.”

Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, also said:

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system. The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan Universe and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

The first season of Mayor of Kingstown is available to binge exclusively on Paramount+. There’s still no release window for Season 2.

Jeremy Renner on 'Mayor of Kingstown' and How 'Hawkeye' Allowed Him to Explore Clint Barton Even More He also talks about why he said yes to the Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ series without even reading a script.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email