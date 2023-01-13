After 1883, Tulsa King and the latest 1923 still going strong, Taylor Sheridan’s hit streak looks set to continue with Mayor of Kingstown returning for a second season this week. Sheridan and co-creator Hugh Dillon are bringing back the hard-hitting crime thriller series once more, after a successful first season released in 2021. Dillon also stars in the series, with Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner headlining the cast, alongside Academy Award-winner Dianne Weist, Emma Laird, Kyle Chandler, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen, among others. Most of the cast members are returning for the second season and Renner also serves as one of the executive producers.

Mayor of Kingstown follows Mike McLusky, heir to the powerful McLusky family of Kingstown, Michigan. The family controls the operations of the local prisons, law enforcement, and the families of inmates, among related things. Mike serves as the mediator for all parties involved and strives to bring justice to an otherwise lawless town. The Paramount+ original series premiered on November 14, 2021, and was renewed for a second season in February 2022. Upon its release, Mayor of Kingstown became quite popular among fans, owing to the issues addressed in the show, like racial inequalities in the American justice system, systemic racism, corruption, and more. As the series returns with a new season, you can expect not just new plotlines but also a stronger emphasis on the said topics. And you can use this guide to find out how you can watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, and when and where it's being released.

Is Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Streaming Online?

As a Paramount+ original production, Mayor of Kingstown is available exclusively on the streamer. If you haven’t had a chance to catch up on the first season, you can now watch all 10 episodes, available for streaming on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada, and on January 16 in the U.K. and Australia.

How Many Episodes Does Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Have?

At the moment, there is no information on the episodes of the second season of Mayor of Kingstown. However, since the first season had 10 episodes, it’s safe to guess that the new season will also follow suit and have a similar number of episodes. The first two episodes, like most Paramount+ shows, are set to release together on the day of the release.

Can You Watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Without Paramount+?

Unfortunately, no. While the Season 1 premiere was also broadcasted on the Paramount Network, that doesn't seem to be the case for Season 2. Mayor of Kingstown is a Paramount+ original series, which means that it will exclusively stream on this particular streaming platform. But you can easily sign up for Paramount+ services since it’s available only on a subscription basis.

You can sign up for either of their plans and access their free library of shows, movies, sports, and more. There are currently two options for subscribing to Paramount+. The Essential Plan is the basic one and comes for $4.99 per month ($49.99 a year) and includes ads, while the Premium Plan, costs $9.99 per month ($99.99 a year) and has limited ads, so it’s not technically ad-free. But with the Premium Plan, you get the benefits of HD content, 4K videos, download options, etc.

The streaming service is available on all Android and iOS devices and gaming consoles.

Watch the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Trailer

Paramount+ released a teaser trailer in November 2022, followed by the full-length official trailer of Mayor of Kingstown in December 2022. Across both the promos, you get a hint at what’s coming for the McLusky family, in the second season, especially for Mike. If the prison riot of the first season is any indicator, then the new season doesn’t hold much hope for the family. Or, as the trailer promises, "All that remains is chaos." It's clear, from the first season and the new trailer, that Mike is at the center of everything that’s been going on in the anarchic prison town and tries to keep the pieces together from falling apart. And he must continue doing that. It suffices to say that his endeavors don’t go unchallenged. So, come what may, Mike must hold onto his place in the scheme of Kingstown, even when he reaches the tipping point. It’s also evident from the clips that the new season, much like its predecessor will involve a lot of violence and hard-hitting action sequences, including a lot of family drama and law enforcement politics.

When Is the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Season Finale?

Although the season finale date is not announced yet, it’s not hard to guess that with weekly releases of new episodes, the final episode of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 could release somewhere around March 12, 2022. But you can always return to this space for the most updated information on the finale date.

What Is Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 About?

Here’s the official synopsis of Mayor of Kingstown:

The McLusky family are power brokers tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

So far, in the first season, we saw the characters and their arcs coming together and Mike still figuring out where he stands in the family and as the new “Mayor” of the town. After his brother’s death, when he takes charge, he struggles to bring order to a messed-up, anarchic, prison town with no structure or organized system. Though a slow burn, the first season ended explosively with a shocking finale, where a prison riot disrupts the lives and future of everyone involved.

Needless to say, the second season will pick up from where the previous one ended. Also, with the major plotlines and highlights of the second season kept under wraps, it’s hard to say what exactly is coming. However, from what we learn from the trailers of the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, things are not going to be straightened out for Mike or his family anytime soon, and as for the rest of the townsfolk, it could be dark, grungy, and out of control. Following the unsettling ending of the first season, the second season seems to be gearing up for more corruption, chaos, and brutality.