Paramount+ released the full trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 and everything is chaos for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner). As he continues to settle in as mayor while being part of a powerful power broker family, he faces the challenge of bringing order to a city without a proper power structure. The series has thus far tackled issues of systemic racism, mass incarceration, and corruption, but the second run is gearing up for a whole new level tackling issues of police brutality on top of everything else. Following the end of Season 1, the trailer sets up a daunting task for the McLuskys as the prison is in disarray, Mike's police are out of control, and everyone is being pushed to their breaking points.

Mike comes face-to-face with reality in the trailer - Kingstown is facing a dire situation following the violent prison riot at the end of Season 1. There's no real order of leadership set up to prevent something like that from happening again and Mike is the only one that can put something in place. It's chaos at the moment, but he's willing to do whatever it takes and work whatever backroom deals need to be done to keep everything under control. Even he's starting to reach his breaking point though. As his brother Kyle (Taylor Handley) faces his own relationship drama, Mike isn't winning much favor with Iris (Emma Laird) as he tries to protect her or Evelyn (Necar Zadegan) as he continues buckling under pressure. Moreover, his own police are getting out of hand, employing excessive force when dealing with the people of the town. As he faces violence both in and out of the prison, he'll have to weigh some risky decisions to get everything back on the rails.

Mayor of Kingstown hails from television king Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the latter of whom also stars in the hit series. Alongside Renner, Handley, Laird, and Zadegan, the series also stars Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Sheridan, Dillon, and Renner also share executive producer credits with Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay.

Taylor Sheridan's Hot Streak Continues as Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Looms

Since the release of the first season of the hit Renner-led series, Sheridan has continued to reign supreme over television. His Yellowstone universe is still going insanely strong with Season 5 continuing to break records and the new spinoff series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren set to premiere on Sunday. Beyond the Yellowstone ranch, he's also found success with the recent premiere of the new Sylvester Stallone series Tulsa King which has already been renewed for a second season following a historic premiere for Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown certainly has a place among those series, becoming the second most-watched series on Paramount+ after Yellowstone.

Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown premieres exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on January 15 with the U.K. and Australia seeing the premiere the following day. Additional dates for other markets will be announced at a later time. Check out the trailer below.