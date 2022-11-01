Paramount+ announced today the premiere date for Season 2 of its original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown from Yellowstone co-creator and Academy Award Nominee Taylor Sheridan. The sophomore season of the highly popular season is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. With the release date announcement, a new teaser trailer was also revealed, which shows us what the future has in store.

The new 20-second teaser trailer focuses on the prison riot that occurred at the end of the previous season that saw Kingstown Prison descend into total chaos. As the smoke rises from the prison and the trailer comes to a close, we hear a text tell us that "the riots were just the beginning" Starring Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, and Taylor Handley the story of Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky Brothers, Mike and Kyle, played by Renner and Handley, respectively. The duo are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, with the former being Mayor of the town and the latter being a detective at the Kingston police department. In a town that survives off the incarceration business, the show explores how the McLusky family attempts to bring justice to a town while also delving deep into themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.

Co-created by Sheridan alongside Hugh Dillon, the popular thriller series was renewed for a second season back in February following the finale of the first season on January 9. The series first premiered on Paramount+ on November 14 and became Paramount+’s biggest premiere to date Fellow Sheridan series Yellowstone still holds the position of most-watched original series on Paramount+, The Mayor of Kingstown currently holds a strong second place. Mayor of Kingstown is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes Yellowstone prequel series 1883 as well as the upcoming series Tulsa King, 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

The series also stars Dillon, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers on Mayor of Kingstown include Sheridan, Dillon and Renner as well as Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15, 2023. You can stream all of Season 1 of the thriller series now on Paramount+ and can check out the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming season down below.