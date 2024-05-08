The Big Picture Matthew Del Negro joins Mayor of Kingstown as corrections officer Will Breen for Season 3 on Paramount+.

Del Negro brings experience from City on a Hill and The West Wing to his new role in the crime drama series.

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown will feature explosions, a drug war, and a Russian mob threat, testing Mike McLusky's leadership.

Kingstown, Michigan seems to only be getting bigger. As it revs up for its third season premiering on Paramount+ in June, the crime thriller television series Mayor of Kingstown has just added Matthew Del Negro to its cast. The actor will reportedly portray Will Breen, a seemingly charming corrections officer at Kingstown Women’s Prison. Del Negro is confirmed to be appearing in five out of the ten upcoming episodes for Season 3. It is not yet known if he will appear in potential future seasons.

Del Negro is perhaps most well-known for playing Detective Chris Caysen in the Showtime crime drama City on a Hill, which aired for three seasons before being canceled by the network in October 2022. Del Negro also had a recurring role as Bram Howard in Seasons 6 and 7 of The West Wing. He has additionally appeared in shows such as Scandal and NCIS: Los Angeles.

The Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown takes place in the titular city of Kingstown, a company town where imprisonment is the norm. Renner’s character Mike McLusky acts as the town’s mayor, who spends his days addressing Kingstown’s rampant corruption and systemic inequality. The addition of Del Negro is not the first of the casting changes taking place for Mayor of Kingstown: actress Dianne Wiest has already been confirmed to not be returning for Season 3. Time will tell if the show has any other casting surprises in store.

What Will Happen in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season Three?

It appears that Del Negro’s Will Breen will enter Kingstown at a tense time. In Season 3, Mike McLusky and the rest of Kingstown’s civilians will be besieged by a mysterious series of explosions, as well as by an out-of-control drug war and a Russian mob looking to make Kingstown its new home. McLusky’s attempts at mediation are interrupted by a familiar face from his past — a face that, after two seasons of preventing Kingstown from destroying itself, may just unravel all his hard work.

Not much is known about the part Del Negro’s character will play in the impending disasters of this season. But Mayor of Kingstown is famous for exploring the moral grayness of humanity. McLusky has concluded in the past that 5% of people in the world are evil and that 5% are truly good, leaving the remaining majority somewhere in the compelling in-between. Where Will Breen will fall remains to be seen.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will premiere June 2 on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Release Date 2021-00-00 Cast Jeremy Renner , Dianne Wiest , Kyle Chandler , Derek Webster , Taylor Handley , Hugh Dillon Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

