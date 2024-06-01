The McLusky family are finally returning to television with the long-awaited Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, once again starring Jeremy Renner. The hit series co-created by television guru Taylor Sheridan has become a big hit for the streaming world, but there was understandable concern that the show would not be returning following Jeremy Renner's serious snowplow accident. Thankfully, Renner has recovered from the accident and is back and ready to return to the role of Mike McLusky.

Taking place in a small, remote town in Michigan, the story of Mayor of Kingstown begins with the McLusky family - a very powerful dynasty that runs Kingstown's local prison facilities. Not only do they run the prison's daily operations, but they also indulge in shady operations to keep themselves in power and stop the various factions of the town and prison from tearing themselves apart. Everything changes when the town's mayor and Mike's brother, Mitch (Kyle Chandler), is killed, and Mike has to pick up the pieces in his stead.

To find out where and how you can see the next chapter in the McLuskys' story unfold, here is when you can watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Mayor of Kingstown In Kingstown, a city plagued by corruption and crime, the McLusky family serves as crucial mediators between law enforcement, criminal factions, and the prison system. Mike McLusky, taking over after his brother's untimely death, tries to maintain a precarious peace amidst widespread corruption and violence. As he juggles the demands of the various power players and seeks justice for the community, Mike encounters relentless challenges that push him to his limits and question his own moral boundaries. Release Date November 14, 2021 Cast Jeremy Renner , Dianne Wiest , Kyle Chandler , Derek Webster , Taylor Handley , Hugh Dillon Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Is 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately for live-television fans, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will not be premiering on cable, as the upcoming season will require a streaming subscription to see the McLusky family back in action. Paramount has not currently announced plans for Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown to come to television, but the production company has done that before with the wildly successful Yellowstone.

Is 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Just like the last two seasons, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ once it premieres on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024. A release on Paramount+ should hardly surprise followers of Taylor Sheridan, as he's enjoyed a fruitful collaboration with Paramount since he developed the ludicrously popular Yellowstone (as well as its numerous ongoing spin-off shows). In addition to the crime-riddled world of Mayor of Kingstown and the Western family drama of Yellowstone, Sheridan also had a hand in bringing to life Sylvester Stallone's fish-out-of-water mafia show Tulsa King and Zoe Saldana's military thriller, Special Ops: Lioness.

Paramount+ currently has two subscription plans available: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Apart from the obvious difference being one plan includes SHOWTIME content to stream, there are a number of differences that separate the two plans. For a full breakdown of each plan and its subscription costs, refer to the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Paramount+ Essential Full access to Paramount+'s catalog

Live NFL and UEFA Champions Leagues

24/7 live CBS News

Limited Ads $5.99 per month Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Full access to Paramount+'s catalog

SHOWTIME original shows and movies

Live NFL and UEFA Champions Leagues

Additional live sports events including The Masters and NWSL

24/7 live CBS News

Live local CBS station

No Ads

Downloadable shows for offline use $11.99 per month

Can You Watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Without Paramount+?

No plans to release Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 on live television or on physical via DVD or Blu-ray have been announced by Paramount at the time of this writing.

Watch the 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Trailer

Paramount revealed the first trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 this past April, finally revealing a proper look at the long-awaited season. Once again, Mike McLusky is trying to hold the town of Kingstown together, but that's becoming harder and harder to do with the many gangs and factions taking over. One of them is an old foe from Mike's past, Merle Callahan (Richard Brake), whose bound to cause all sorts of trouble for the town's contentious mayor. Notably absent from the trailer footage is Dianne Wiest as Miriam McLusky, who reportedly will not be appearing in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 following the character's ambiguous fate int he Season 2 cliffhanger.

What's the 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Episode Schedule?

The full schedule for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 has not been fully revealed, but we do know the show will be at least six episodes long and will be released on a weekly basis. To look at the schedule so far, look to the following list below:

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Soldier's Heart" Tensions are high as tragedy strikes in Kingstown. Meanwhile, a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city. June 2, 2024 2 "Guts" Anchor Bay gets a new inmate as Mike investigates recent deaths both inside and outside of prison walls. June 10, 2024 3 TBA The Mayor makes his presence known to Konstantin. Bunny brings Mike up to speed on a failed assassination attempt. June 17, 2024 4 TBA Desperate to confirm the source of a spate of bombings, Mike extends an unlikely olive branch. June 24, 2024 5 TBA TBA July 1, 2024 6 TBA TBA July 8, 2024

Other Taylor Sheridan Shows You Can Watch Right Now

'Yellowstone' (2018-)

The drama surrounding the making of Yellowstone, namely the alleged feud between creator Taylor Sheridan and star Kevin Costner, is almost as dramatic as the challenges the Dutton family go through. Still, that hasn't stopped Yellowstone from becoming one of the most successful shows in the last decade, as fans just continue to tune into the wild Western world of the Dutton saga. It's no wonder why the show has inspired several prequels and spin-offs, with shows like 1883, 1923, and several others currently in development. Yellowstone is currently available to stream on Peacock.

'Tulsa King' (2022-)

Westerners meet gangsters in Tulsa King, who sees an ambitious mobster trying to make a name for himself in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) has only just been released from prison when he's tasked by his fellow capos to take on the rural town, and its criminal underworld. Manfredi's methods are unorthodox to say the least, but he's still willing to do whatever it takes to declare himself the king of Tulsa. Tulsa King is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

'Special Ops: Lioness' (2023-)

Taylor Sheridan amassed a star-studded cast for his military thriller Special Ops: Lioness, featuring stars like Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, and more. Saldana stars as Joe - a combat veteran who now makes a living as a dedicated CIA operative. With her ragtag team, Joe leads a mass assault on the war on terror, to prevent any further attacks on U.S. soil from taking place. Special Ops: Lioness is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

