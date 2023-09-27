The Big Picture Dianne Wiest, who plays Miriam McLusky, will not be returning for the third installment of Mayor of Kingstown.

Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Mike McLusky in Season 3, which will explore the aftermath of the war in Kingstown and Mike's efforts to manage the chaos while supporting Kyle.

Mayor of Kingstown portrays the McLusky family's struggle to bring order and justice to a troubled town.

Two-time Oscar-winner Dianne Wiest, who plays the mother of the McLusky brothers, Miriam McLusky, in Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown, won’t be returning for the series’ third installment, according to Deadline. In the final episode of Season 2, there was a shootout where Miriam’s house is annihilated, and she accidentally gets shot by the youngest Kyle Mclusky, played by Taylor Handley. There have been rumors about the veteran actress departing from the show since then and for months now because the script was already written and was on hold due to the now-resolved WGA strike.

Similar to Yellowstone, the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown is a family drama — featuring Kyle Chandler as Mitch McLusky, Hugh Dillon as Ian, and The Avengers’ Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky among others — and revolves around the McLusky family that practically controls an entire town. The family is in the incarceration business and manages most of the happenings in Kingstown. The mother McLusky, played by Wiest, who is rumored to depart from the show now, was always aware of what her boys were up to and kept a deep animosity towards Mike, in particular.

Jeremy Renner is Returning for ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3

Renner, well known for his role of Hawkeye in MCU, and runs the whole thing in Mayor of Kingston as Mike, had endured a severe snowplow accident back in January resulting in 30 fractured bones. The good news is, Renner is set to reprise his role as Mike McLusky in the upcoming Season 3. However, it might take a while before the production starts. While the exact details are still unknown, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will likely delve into the aftermath of the war that has erupted in Kingstown. It will also focus on Mike McLusky's efforts to manage the turmoil while also supporting Kyle as he grapples with his overwhelming guilt and grief.

Applauded for its themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at McLusky family’s attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The announcement for a release date for season 3 now largely depends on Renner’s recovery, not to mention the ongoing SAG strikes. In addition to Renner, Dillon, and Handley, the upcoming season 3’s Wiest-less cast ensemble now includes but isn’t limited to Derek Webster, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Nishi Munshi, Aidan Gillen, and Hamish Allan-Headley.