Get ready, Mayor of Kingstown fans! Collider has an exclusive first look at a gripping scene from Season 3, Episode 2, featuring none other than series star and executive producer Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky. In this intense clip, Mike engages in a tense conversation with "Bunny," played by Tobi Bamtefa, delivering a dire warning about one of Bunny's mules. Mike’s ominous tone suggests he knows something's amiss, setting the stage for an episode brimming with suspense and intrigue. Renner returns to the role following his miraculous recovery from his terrible snowmobile accident last year, and it is wonderful to the actor back at work after his horrific ordeal.

Audiences have been thrilled to see Renner back in action, bringing his signature intensity to the role of Mike McLusky. The third season of Mayor of Kingstown has already captivated viewers, and Episode 2 is set to premiere on Paramount+ this Sunday, June 9th. As the season progresses, Kingstown is rocked by a series of explosions, with a new face of the Russian mob establishing a presence in the city. The drug war, both inside and outside the prison walls, escalates, putting immense pressure on Mike to restore order.

Mike's challenges are further complicated by the return of a familiar face from his past. This mysterious figure, with ties to his incarcerated history, poses a significant threat to Mike's efforts to keep peace among the various factions. With the stakes higher than ever, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions and edge-of-your-seat drama.

Who Else Is in 'Mayor of Kingstown'?

Mayor of Kingstown boasts a sprawling ensemble cast, featuring series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach. For those new to the series or looking to refresh their memory, the first and second seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are available to binge exclusively on Paramount+. The show is part of Taylor Sheridan's expanding slate on Paramount+, which includes hit series like 1923, 1883, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Fans can also look forward to the second seasons of Tulsa King and Lioness, as well as the upcoming series Landman, all currently in production.

Don't miss the next thrilling installment of Mayor of Kingstown this Sunday on Paramount+. Check out the exclusive sneak peek from Episode 2 in the player above.

