The Big Picture Mike's desperate offer to help Bunny and take out rivals sets the stage for an explosive showdown in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 9.

Season 3 explores the fractured friendship between Mike and Bunny, leading to tension and potential war between factions.

Jeremy Renner's return to TV in Mayor of Kingstown may lead to a Season 4, but he's also set to star in a new film in 2025.

Things have taken a dire turn for Mike McLusky as Mayor of Kingstown nears the end of Season 3. Jeremy Renner's return to television after a horrific snow plow accident last year has been full of twists and turns as he deals with the rise of a drug war in and around the Kingstown prison, the Russian mob establishing a foothold with a new face, and an old acquaintance from his past that threatens to disrupt any hopes at peace between all factions. Episode 9 will see tensions finally boil over in the town as unfinished business comes back to bite everyone, while the Crips, led by Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa), seek retribution and turn the hospital into a warzone. Ahead of the tense penultimate episode, Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek that shows Mike making a desperate offer to his old friend to help get them both out unscathed.

Episode 9 continues to explore the now-severed friendship between Bunny and Mike after Episode 7 finally drove them apart. Since Season 1, the two have been unlikely friends despite the former's crimes, but a split between the two seemed inevitable as the series progressed. Things hit a point of no return when Mike asks Bunny if he's responsible for the mass murder of a bus of trafficked women from the Russians, angering the latter so much that he's ready to go to war with Mike when next they meet. With the Crips orchestrating a brazen attack on the Aryan Brotherhood and their leader, Merle Callahan (Richard Brake), in the most recent episode, Bunny has no wiggle room left with the cops though, and Mike senses an opening.

The sneak peek sees Mike pay a visit to Bunny in his car, holding a gun to his head while imploring him to hear out his proposal. He says he'll hand the Crips Callahan and take out the Russian Konstantin (Yorick van Wageningen), killing off two of their outsider rivals in one fell swoop. However, he apparently needs help from his old pal to pull everything off without unnecessary chaos or casualties. Bunny is in no mood to trust Mike with all the heat he's brought to his doorstep, but the Crips leader seems to be swayed by the end of the clip, as Bunny appears to be reluctantly resigning himself to the idea that Mike may have their best hope.

What's Next for Jeremy Renner After 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3?

Beyond Renner and Bamtefa, Season 3 features many of the cast fixtures of the Taylor Sheridan crime drama returning for another round, including co-creator Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach. Assuming Mike gets out of the season alive, Renner is down to keep exploring the character in a potential Season 4, even after his accident took a toll on his mental health and energy for acting. However, he'll be needed on the big screen before long as he's signed on to join the star-studded cast of Rian Johnson's third Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, releasing in 2025.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 returns for its penultimate episode this Sunday on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the new installment in the player above.

Mayor of Kingstown In Kingstown, a city plagued by corruption and crime, the McLusky family serves as crucial mediators between law enforcement, criminal factions, and the prison system. Mike McLusky, taking over after his brother's untimely death, tries to maintain a precarious peace amidst widespread corruption and violence. As he juggles the demands of the various power players and seeks justice for the community, Mike encounters relentless challenges that push him to his limits and question his own moral boundaries. Release Date November 14, 2021 Cast Jeremy Renner , Dianne Wiest , Kyle Chandler , Derek Webster , Taylor Handley , Hugh Dillon Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+