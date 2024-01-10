The Big Picture Paramount+ has started production on the highly anticipated third season of Mayor of Kingstown, marking Jeremy Renner's return to acting after a near-fatal accident.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of the most popular original dramas on Paramount+, ranking only below two other series by Taylor Sheridan in terms of viewership.

The show explores themes of corruption, systemic racism, and inequality in a community dependent on the incarceration industry, offering a stark look at the McLusky family's quest for justice.

In news sure to delight fans around the world, Paramount+ has officially begun production on the eagerly-awaited and long-delayed third season of Mayor of Kingstown, which sees Jeremy Renner return to work after the accident that nearly cost the Academy Award-nominated actor his life a year ago. From Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the original series is currently filming in Pittsburgh and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+. The series was officially renewed for a third season in September 2023.

The series ranks as one of the most popular original dramas on the streaming platform, and during its airing, it was only surpassed by two other series from Sheridan — 1923 and Tulsa King — in terms of viewership. Alongside Renner, the show also stars an impressive ensemble cast, including series regulars Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, and Hamish Allan-Headley.

Mayor of Kingstown is a drama series that follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Michigan. This town's primary industry is incarceration, and the series delves into the complexities of this business. The show focuses on themes such as systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, offering a stark look at the family's efforts to impose some semblance of order and justice in a town that lacks both. The narrative explores the power dynamics and challenges in a community heavily reliant on prisons.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

Production of Mayor of Kingstown was delayed indefinitely when Renner, in an act of heroism, was involved in a severe snowplow accident on January 1, 2023, which almost cost him his life. The incident occurred at his home in rural Nevada, where he was crushed by a seven-ton vehicle, resulting in over 30 broken bones. He required multiple surgeries and was airlifted to a hospital in Reno for treatment.

Renner was using the plow to rescue his nephew, who was stuck in a car during a storm. After freeing his nephew's vehicle, Renner got out of the plow, which then rolled towards him and crushed him. His nephew witnessed the accident and helped in the aftermath. Renner has spent much of the year recovering from his injuries but has expressed his determination to return to acting work. He also revealed that he is releasing a new album inspired by his recovery journey.

The first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are available to stream now on Paramount+. See Renner's post announcing his return to set below.

