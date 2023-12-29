The Big Picture Jeremy Renner's Paramount+ series, Mayor of Kingstown, has resumed production after his near-fatal accident with a snowplow last year.

Renner plays Mike McClusky, who serves as a liaison between gangs, guards, and police in the fictional city of Kingstown, Michigan.

There is currently no release date for Season 3.

One year after Jeremy Renner's near-fatal run-in with a snowplow, his Paramount+ series has resumed production. The third season of Mayor of Kingstown will begin filming next week. Entertainment Weekly reports that Emma Laird, who plays Iris on the gritty crime series, posted a photo of herself with Renner on Instagram, captioned "It's happening. Back with my favourite guy next week."

The series was renewed for a third season earlier this year, but production timelines for its filming were unclear following the injuries Renner sustained last January, when he was run over by an unmanned snowplow. Renner broke over 30 bones in the accident, and suffered acute chest trauma; he spent weeks in the hospital, and has given regular updates about his recovery on social media. It now appears that Renner is back in action, and ready to resume filming. Mayor of Kingstown has yet to set a release date for its third season.

What is 'Mayor of Kingstown' About?

Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner as Mike McClusky, who serves as a liaison between gangs, guards, and police in the fictional city of Kingstown, Michigan, where the top industry is incarceration. Serving as the city's unofficial 'Mayor" is the family business; Mike, a former prison inmate himself, found himself thrust into the role in the first season, after the death of his elder brother Mitch (Kyle Chandler). He frequently clashes with his younger brother Kyle (Taylor Handley), a police officer who wants nothing more than to escape the corruption of Kingstown, and with disapproving family matriarch Miriam (Dianne Wiest, who will not return for the show's third season). Based on and filmed in Kingston, Ontario, the series was created by Yellowstone impresario Taylor Sheridan and Canadian actor-musician Hugh Dillon. The show has received mixed reviews from critics, and currently holds a 42% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Renner broke out with his turn in 2009's The Hurt Locker, earning him an Academy Award nomination. Now firmly ensconced as a leading man, Renner has been a part of a number of popular action franchises, including Mission: Impossible, the Jason Bourne series, and the MCU, where he plays the avenging archer Hawkeye; the latter role placed him in several Avengers movies and his own eponymous Hawkeye series. Renner has also been a part of a number of acclaimed projects, including The Town, American Hustle, Arrival, and Wind River; Collider's Maxwell Cambria deemed his role in the latter to be Renner's best performance. His documentary miniseries, Rennervations, which was filmed before his accident, premiered on Disney Plus earlier this year. He also recently guest-starred on an episode of the streamer's What If...?, voicing Hawkeye in the third, Christmas-themed episode of the animated series.

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown has begun production; the first two seasons are now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

