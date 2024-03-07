The Big Picture Natasha Marc will return as Cherry in Season 3 of The Mayor of Kingstown.

Season 3 will delve into Cherry's intentions and actions, exploring her character further amidst new troubles in Kingstown.

The season will feature explosions, a drug war, and new challenges for Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) as a Russian mob arrives.

Fans have not seen the last of Cherry because Deadline has revealed Natasha Marc will return to The Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3. Marc was last seen on the show in Episode 9 of Season 1 "The Lie of the Truth" when she killed Sam, presumably at the behest of the Crips, at the women's prison.

Much about her past is unknown and the third season which is currently in production will fill in some gaps about who Cherry is and what connects her to the Crips. Cherry made her mark on the viewers because of her ability to camouflage her intentions, which was how she got Sam. Season 3 will allow fans to explore her and how she feels about her actions.

About 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3

Image via Paramount+

There are many burning questions the season must answer, but a description of the season teases more trouble for the town. In Season 3, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside the prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace.

Marc has had roles in shows like The Good Lord Bird as Pie, The Rookie, Timeless, Ballers, and American Soul. In films she's been in The Deadliest Lie, The Fight That Never Ends, Dutch and Dutch II: Angel's Revenge. Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner, Diane Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Nishi Munshi and Michael Beach. The show's created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Dillon.

There's no premiere date for Season 3, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

