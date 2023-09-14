Yet another jewel in series creator Taylor Sheridan's television crown is set to return with the Jeremy Renner-starring crime series Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

Screenwriter and producer Taylor Sheridan has been one of the biggest names in television for quite a while now, starting a fruitful career with highly acclaimed films like Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River, and more. All those films are considered modern classics, but Sheridan became a true superstar when he created a dynasty with Yellowstone. The Western drama starring the Dutton family became such a massive success that it has inspired numerous spin-offs with shows like 1883, 1923, and several others still in development. Those aren't the only hit shows he's developed either, as Sheridan was also a driving force behind the Sylvester Stallone-led rural gangster series Tulsa King as well as the Zoe Saldana-starring military thriller Special Ops: Lioness.

Much like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown is also a family drama where a controversial family practically controls an entire town. Rather than controlling a ranching industry like the Duttons, the McLusky family is in charge of a massive supermax prison, which is responsible for most of the revenue in Kingstown. Sounds like a pretty cut-and-dry legitimate business, but some of the methods in how the McLusky family have maintained this empire for so long are shady, to say the least. To learn more about the McLusky's family return, as well as the upcoming season's cast, plot, announcement, and release date, here is everything we know so far about Mayor of Kingstown Season 3.

When Is 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via Paramount+

When Paramount announced that Mayor of Kingstown is renewed for a Season 3, the production company did not share when fans can expect to see the return of Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) and his family. A release date is probably a long way off as the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing at the time of this writing. The historic 2023 strike has been going on for half a year at this point as writers and actors are still fighting for fair compensation.

Where Can You Watch 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3?

Image via Paramount+

Just like the past two seasons, Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 will be airing exclusively on Paramount+. As with the past seasons of Mayor of Kingstown as well as other high-profile shows seen on the network, Season 3 will likely be opting for a weekly release schedule. Paramount+, in general, could be seen as your one-stop shop for almost all of Taylor Sheridan's television ventures, as it's also the streaming platform where you can find Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, and the Yellowstone spin-offs.

Does 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Have a Trailer Yet?

With no filming date set and no release date in sight, it will be quite a bit of time before fans of the notorious McLusky family get a glimpse of what's in store for the next chapter of their story.

Who Stars in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3?

Image via Disney+

Being in very early development, the full cast list for Mayor of Kingstown has not been revealed yet. That said, it seems quite difficult to imagine that Jeremy Renner would not be returning as the titular mayor. Before becoming Mike McLusky, Renner was best known for his role as Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as Agent William Brandt in the Mission: Impossible films. Renner has also worked with Taylor Sheridan before when he starred in Wind River. Renner made headlines in early 2023 when he was involved in a snow plow accident but has since reportedly been on the road to recovery.

Expected to lead the rest of the supporting cast of likely returning favorites is The Birdcage star Dianne Wiest, who plays the matriarch of the McLusky family, Miriam McLusky. Miriam had something of an uncertain ending in Season 2, so the odds of her not returning are also fairly high. Fans can also likely expect to see Yellowstone star Hugh Dillon (who is also the co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown alongside Taylor Sheridan) return as Detective Ian.

Other actors and characters likely to return include Tobi Bamtefa (The Witcher) as drug dealer Dverin 'Bunny' Washington, Taylor Handley (Chasing Mavericks) as Mike's younger brother Kyle, Emma Laird (A Haunting in Venice) as escort Iris, Derek Webster (Stargate) as police officer Stevie, Hamish Allan-Headley (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as SWAT member Robert Sawyer, Nishi Munshi (Lethal Weapon) as Kyle's wife Tracy McLusky, and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as mobster Milo Sunter.

How Did 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 End?

Image via Paramount+

The explosive finale of Season 2 saw the tension among Kingstown's criminal underworld reach an ugly head, as all-out war breaks out through the city. The resulting fallout sees central characters like Miriam and Robert end up hospitalized, with their fates in the show's future remaining uncertain. With the help of his friends and family, Mike can put Milo back in his place, but it's abundantly clear that this is only the beginning of more problems for the Mayor of Kingstown.

Who is Making 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3?

Image via 6666 Ranch

Still expected to be heavily involved with Mayor of Kingstown in its third season is co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The Yellowstone architect has certainly been busy, both in film with movies like Without Remorse and shows like Special Ops: Lioness. In addition to Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, Sheridan is also working on more spin-offs in the Yellowstone universe, the Western biopic series Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and is a producer on the upcoming Paramount+ movie Finestkind. Also expected to reprise co-creator duties is returning writer and actor Hugh Dillon.

Are the First Two Seasons of 'Mayor of Kingstown' Still Available to Stream on Paramount+?

Image via Paramount+

In case you want to get completely caught up on Mike McLusky's story, The first two seasons are still available to watch in their entirety on Paramount+.

