This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Paramount+ renewed Taylor Sheridan's Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3, solidifying the streaming service as the go-to platform for his original dramas.

Mayor of Kingstown explores themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in a city ruled by gangs and prisoners.

Jeremy Renner is expected to return to the show despite his life-threatening accident earlier this year, making fans eager to see him grace their screens once again.

Paramount+ has quickly become the go-to place for fans of Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan. The service is home to many of the filmmaker’s original drama series, and that isn’t changing any time soon. Paramount+ has renewed Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner for Season 3!

Mayor of Kingston follows Renner as Mike McLusky, the head of the McLusky family. The McLuskys work as power brokers and mediators in Kingstown, a city ruled by gangs, prisoners, and those meant to uphold the law. The series has been lauded by critics and audiences for its themes of “systemic racism, corruption, and inequality.” The series is also reported to be among the highest-performing original dramas on the streamer, only behind other programs by Sheridan.

The series stars Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and more. It is unknown at this time which cast members are expected to return. Though as the star of the show, even after his life-threatening accident earlier this year, Renner is expected the grace fans' screens once again.

Image via Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan Has A Lot Of Hit Shows Under His Belt

Along with writing acclaimed films like Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River, Sheridan has crafted a number of hit shows. He is the mind behind Yellowstone and all if its fan-favorite spin-offs like 1923 and 1883. He also has created SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS and TULSA KING. He created Mayor of Kingstown with Dillon. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, and Regina Corrado serve as executive producers on the series.

The first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are currently available to stream on Paramount+.