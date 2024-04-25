The Big Picture Mayor of Kingstown's upcoming season promises intense action, politics, prison drama, and the return of familiar faces from Mike's past.

Renner leads a powerhouse ensemble in Season 3, facing new challenges and questions about the survival of key characters, like Miriam and Bunny.

With the show's return imminent, catch up on the first two seasons now on Paramount+ and get ready for more high-octane drama on June 2.

We’ve long known that nothing can keep Jeremy Renner down and the same can be said for his Mayor of Kingstown character, Mike McLusky. In a brand-new trailer for the Paramount+ series’ upcoming third season, Mike is tired of playing on the defense and is ready to bring the fight to his enemies. Like in its previous seasons, the upcoming installment will dive into politics, prison, gang-related violence, and racism, all while Mike is forced to confront some demons from his past - both figuratively and literally, as the teaser reveals the return of a familiar face from Mike’s days behind bars. Giving audiences a look at the gunfire, harsh words between friends and foes, and the madness of the prison system, the high-octane sneak peek promises that there’s so much more life to live when Mayor of Kingstown returns on June 2.

There was so much action happening in the teaser that it was tough to keep track of who would be returning for the next chapter of the troubled titular town’s story. Along with Renner, audiences can expect to see returning performances from Hugh Dillon (Yellowstone), Taylor Handley (Jack Frost), Emma Laird (A Haunting in Venice), Tobi Bamtefa (Tin Star), Derek Webster (Grey’s Anatomy), Nishi Munshi (The Bounce Back), Hamish Allan-Headley (Going Away Party), and Michael Beach (The Rookie).

Sadly, Dianne Wiest who played the on-screen mother to Renner and Handley’s characters won’t be returning for Season 3 but there is one blast from the past that audiences will be happy to see. Natasha Marc (Dutch) rejoins the powerhouse ensemble after having taken a leave from the series at the tail end of the show’s first season. When we last left off with Marc’s character, Cherry, she had just killed Sam (Mandela Van Peebles), leaving the next chapter in her story completely open-ended.

What Else Can We Expect From Season 3 Of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’?

Following an almost deadly accident involving a snowplow, it was unclear when - if at all - Renner would be able to pick up with his extensively busy filming schedule. When it was announced at the beginning of this year that cameras had picked up, audiences let out a sigh of relief both in knowing that their favorite show was on the way back and also that Renner was feeling well enough to perform. Now that the third season of the Taylor Sheridan-created series is just around the corner, there are plenty of questions that need answers. Ranking around number one is the survival of Mike’s mother, Miriam (Wiest), but as the actress isn’t returning, it’s likely that she didn’t survive the gunfight that left us in shambles at the end of Season 2. There’s also plenty up in the air for Bunny (Bamtefa) as he now carries what happened to him behind bars back to the streets where he’s planning an all-out war against the police.

Get caught up on the first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown now on Paramount+ and check out the Season 3 trailer below.

