As the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 draws closer, Paramount+ decided to release a teaser to provide a little overview of what fans can expect to see in the new episodes. The thriller series marks Jeremy Renner’s (Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye) return after his snowplow accident in 2023. Due to his injuries, production of the series had to be delayed and filming only started earlier this year. The new season premieres on June 2.

Despite the delay in filming, Paramount+ seems decided to make up for lost time. With the new episodes debuting relatively shortly after filming started, this would suggest that episodes might still be in post-production. This would also explain why we're getting such a short teaser now: It is 30 seconds long, so we can certainly wait for a full trailer to come along in the coming weeks.

In the teaser, Renner's Mike McLusky underscores through narration the types of characters we're used to seeing in the series: He states that 5% of people in the world are evil and 5% are truly good, while all the rest is somewhere in between and struggling to deal with that. This includes McLusky, of course, and the teaser suggests that this season will see the repercussions of the death of Ben Morrissey (Blake Shields) and what that means for everyone involved in the execution of the informant.

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3 Will Reveal The Fate of Mariam McLusky

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown will be a bit different in terms of casting. While fans will be happy to see Natasha Marc (The Rookie) returning as Cherry, Dianne Wiest (In Treatment) will not return as the McLuskys' overbearing mother. We're yet to know what fate her character Mariam will have when the show premieres, but after the events of the Season 2 finale there is a possibility that the mother doesn't make it. The teaser certainly suggests that death will be all over the new episodes, so the hints are all there.

Mayor of Kingstown is yet another Taylor Sheridan project to achieve massive popularity at Paramount+. The screenwriter and director created a slate of original series for the network, including highly popular Yellowstone and its numerous spin-offs. Sheridan's shows reproduce some elements that made him an Oscar nominee: Thriller stories centered around morally gray characters, family drama with strong-willed characters and plenty of neo-western elements.

Paramount+ premieres Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 on June 2.