The stakes are getting even higher in Kingstown. Mayor of Kingstown, the gritty crime drama from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, has stacked its cast for Season 4 with three big-name additions in the shape of Emmy winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos), BAFTA winner Lennie James (The Walking Dead), and Tony winner Laura Benanti (The Gilded Age), according to Deadline. Those three will join star Jeremy Renner for the fourth season as the Paramount+ hit gears up for another brutal season in the most corrupt town in Michigan.

Falco will be stepping into the well-trodden shoes of Nina Hobbs, the new warden of the notorious Anchor Bay prison and, given the show’s cutthroat depiction of the prison-industrial complex, it's safe to assume she won’t have an easy time keeping the peace behind bars. James joins for a season-long arc as a legendary gangster by the name of Frank Moses, a man whose influence extends way past the city of Detroit and across the whole of Michigan. Given the way these shows tend to go, we reckon the people in charge at Kingstown (we're looking at you, McLusky) are going to have to make peace or make war with him. Meanwhile, Benanti will be playing Cindy Stephens, who is a correctional correctional officer newly recruited in Kingstown, who is definitely not going to have an easy time of things.

Where Do I Know the New 'Mayor of Kingstown' Cast From?