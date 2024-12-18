Another day, another Taylor Sheridan co-created series celebrates a renewal. The Paramount+’s crime drama, Mayor of Kingstown, is officially on its way back for a fourth season. The news comes several months after the third season bowed out at the end of the summer, finally tying up loose ends for fans who were wondering how the show’s fate would shake out. Starring Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), the production has been an audience favorite over its last few installments, clocking in at the number one spot on the streamer year after year.

The third season of Mayor of Kingstown saw Renner return to his role as Mike McLusky following a snow plow accident back in 2023 that almost claimed the actor’s life. His strength and perseverance shine through in his work, with the third installment being a testament to the actor’s dedication to his craft. Over the last set of episodes, audiences watched as Mike and his people were up against their biggest threat yet—a group of Russian mobsters who claimed the city as their own. With drugs flowing through the streets and the local prison, Mike had his hands full. With most of that drama coming to an end and wrapping up in a neat little bow by the time the credits rolled on the season finale, it’s unclear where things will move in Season 4, but we know there’s plenty of action and criminal activities on the way.

All signs have been pointing towards Mayor of Kingstown’s Season 4 renewal since late October, when it was reported that the production’s writer, executive producer, and showrunner David Erickson was re-signing his overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. We also learned that the Season 4 writers’ room was back in action, another clue that a renewal was on the way. That news, plus the combination of a solid Rotten Tomatoes score for Season 3, meant that the next batch of episodes were almost a sure-fire deal.

Taylor Sheridan Continues His TV Takeover

Now that Yellowstone has officially bowed out, series creator, Sheridan, is looking to kick his feet up, sit back, and relax - just kidding! The Season 4 renewal of Mayor of Kingstown will be music to Sheridan’s ears, knowing that the production that he co-created with Hugh Dillon will go on for at least a little bit longer. On top of that, the Yellowstone universe creator has a multitude of other irons in the fire, with Season 2 of Lioness recently reaching a finale, and his newest production, Landman, tearing up the viewership charts.

As of right now, no release date for Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown has been revealed but stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime, head over to Paramount+ to stream the first three seasons.

