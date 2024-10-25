Jeremy Renner will always be inseparable from his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has another Paramount+ Original Series that just got an exciting update. A new report from Deadline revealed that MTVE Studios has signed Dave Erickson, writer, executive producer, and showrunner of Mayor of Kingstown, to a new deal. Mayor of Kingstown has also opened its Season 4 writers room, as everyone involved expects a renewal announcement is imminent. Erickson joined Mayor of Kingstown at the start of Season 2, and his new deal with MTVE will see him continue his work on the series and will also allow him to work on other Paramount+ Originals. Mayor of Kingstown currently sits at a 53% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mayor of Kingstown was written and created for television by Hugh Dillon and Taylor Sheridan, with more than 10 other writers serving in the writer’s room throughout the show’s three seasons. Sheridan is a Paramount veteran, best known for his work on Yellowstone, the western series starring Kevin Costner which has spawned several prequel spin-offs. Tim McGraw leads 1883 with Faith Hill and Harrison Ford toplines 1923 with Helen Mirren. Sheridan is also the creator of Tulsa King, another Paramount+ Original which Deadline reports Dave Erickson may also work on in addition to Mayor of Kingstown. Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone and is in the midst of its second season, set to air episode seven on October 27 until the Season 2 finale begins streaming on November 17. Sheridan also created Lioness, the Zoe Saldaña-led action series that premieres its second season on October 27.

What Other Roles Is Jeremy Renner Known For?

In addition to his roles in the MCU and Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner is also famous for playing James Coughlin in The Town, the 2010 heist thriller starring and directed by Ben Affleck which also features Rebecca Hall and Jon Hamm. Renner also features in two of the biggest action franchises ever, playing William Brandt in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Aaron Cross in The Bourne Legacy. Renner has also been tapped to star alongside Josh Brolin and Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

Mayor of Kingstown is expected to be renewed for Season 4 soon. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

