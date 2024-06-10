The Big Picture Mayor of Kingstown returns for a thrilling third season with Jeremy Renner leading the charge as Mike McLusky in the criminal underworld.

Creator Hugh Dillon shares plans for four more seasons, mentored by Taylor Sheridan who knows exactly where the series is headed.

Despite setbacks like Renner's injury, Mayor of Kingstown aims for a long run with favorable reviews and strong creative talent behind it.

The Mayor of Kingstown and the McLusky family have returned to television for the third season of the drama series. Starring Jeremy Renner in the lead role as Mike McLusky, Mayor of Kingstown, sees Mike returning to serve as the bridge between the criminal underbelly of his city and law enforcement. The series is created by Hugh Dillon in collaboration with acclaimed creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, and while Mike has great plans for Kingstown on-screen, Dillion shares those visions off-screen as well.

Speaking in a conversation with ScreenRant, Dillion, who also stars in the series as Ian Ferguson, a senior detective for the Kingstown Police Department, reveals plans for four future seasons of the show. With nothing but praise for Sheridan, who aided Dillion's work on the project as a writer, he reveals that the Yellowstone creator has the show mapped out for four more seasons. "Well, Taylor's my mentor, he has been," Dillon revealed. "He's coached me, this was the first thing he ever wrote, and he was my acting coach. He coached me on 100 episodes of TV, and we would talk about this all the time. And when we first mapped it out, he's the king at knowing where it ends. I like intros, and I like explosive intros. And he has an ending for it in Season 7."

Taylor Sheridan Thinks Long Term

Despite there being the possibility of the show not lasting that long, Dillion reveals that this has always been the plan from the very start of the show. "Whether it goes that far or that's where we get [who knows]," Dillion adds. "But he has an ending and everyone knows about it, the broad strokes. And when you talk to him, he will tell you in detail. So, our goal is to get to that Season 7, because that's as far as we can get, because that's where he's always had it. 15 years ago, he had it. 15 years ago, 'So, here's how it's starting, Mitch is going to get killed off in the first 10 pages, and season 7, episode 10, this is where Mike's going to be.' I'm like, 'Holy f--k, I'm in. Okay.'"

There was considerable concern that the show would not return after Renner's serious snowplow accident in January 2023. Luckily, the actor was able to make a remarkable recovery and is ready to walk the thin line between law and chaos. Mayor of Kingstown is yet to be renewed for a fourth season on Paramount+. However, the show's prospects seem favorable, currently holding a 53% score from critics, with audiences being more favorable with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The creative and star powers of Sheridan and Renner also strongly enhance its chances.

Mayor of Kingstown airs new episodes on Sundays on Paramount+ You can watch the first and second seasons of the series exclusively on Paramount+.

