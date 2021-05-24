The new series is just one of many Sheridan has in the works at Paramount+.

Paramount+ has announced that production has begun on its highly anticipated new series from Taylor Sheridan,The Mayor of Kingstown. The series stars Jeremy Renner, who previously worked with Sheridan on Wind River, which Sheridan wrote and directed.

The Mayor of Kingstownfollows the McLusky family as they attempt to bring order and justice to Kingstown, Michigan. The cast includes Diane Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley.This series is one of several Paramount+ announced it is developing with Sheridan. His hit series, Yellowstone, has multiple spinoff series planned, including Yellowstone: 1883, and 6666. Also planned is Land Man, which follows the oil boom and bust in west Texas.

The Mayor of Kingstown seems entrenched in the kinds of dark, real-world themes Sheridan excels at. Back in February, he described the project as “a look at America's greatest failures encapsulated in one city,” which certainly sounds like the kind of metaphor that would appeal to the Sicario writer. “As this town is dying, it is completely dependent upon the prison system,” he added. “It's mirrored through the disintegration of the family.”

Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) echoed Sheridan’s enthusiasm for the material, saying “it's everything as a filmmaker that I'm interested in doing.” Sheridan and Fuqua will executive produce, alongside Renner and series co-creator Hugh Dillon, as well as David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

No word yet on when The Mayor of Kingstown might premiere. Check out the official synopsis for The Mayor of Kingstownbelow.

Mayor of Kingstownfollows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

