Paramount+ has debuted the first-look trailer for their new original drama TV show Mayor of Kingstown, which hails from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The series stars Jeremy Renner as well as Kyle Chandler, whose casting was confirmed earlier this week when he was revealed in some early promo art. Mayor of Kingstown will premiere November 14 exclusively on Paramount+, with the first season consisting of 10 episodes.

Mayor of Kingstown, which reunites Renner with his Wind River director Sheridan, tells the story of the McLusky family, who has made peace with being rooted in the business of the prison system. Renner and Chandler appear to play brothers, with Dianne Wiest in the role of the McLusky matriarch. Much as the McLuskys appear to want to stay neutral, there are others who might not appreciate the fact that this family has so much control over the way things are in town.

Mayor of Kingstown becomes the latest project from Sheridan to air on the streaming service in the wake of his exclusive multi-year deal with Paramount+, which also includes the prequel series Yellowstone: 1883 as well as Land Man and 1666. In addition to Renner, Chandler, and Wiest, the cast for Mayor of Kingstown includes Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and Tobi Bamtefa. The series is a joint production of MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

The Paramount Network will air a special simulcast premiere event for Mayor of Kingstown on November 14, following an episode of Yellowstone. The series will also premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on that same date. Check out the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Mayor of Kingstown:

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

