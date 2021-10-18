Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer and poster for their upcoming documentary Mayor Pete about former presidential candidate and sitting Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. We get a look into how Buttigieg took the leap from upstart small-town mayor to presidential hopeful and how the political life took its toll on his family. With his husband Chasten Buttigieg standing beside him in the poster and the caption "A campaign love story," it's clear how Buttigieg's run was a team effort.

Mayor Pete follows the historic campaign of Buttigieg to become both the youngest president ever and the first gay man to occupy the Oval Office. It takes a deep dive into every facet of his life, from the day he considered a run, all the way through to his historic upset in Iowa that proved his legitimacy as a candidate, showing not just the politics of it all, but the personal life of someone in the eye of the political storm.

Running for president was far from easy, though, as Buttigieg shouldered personal crises, political attacks, and the hopes of LGBTQ+ members everywhere. Through it all, he had his husband Chasten and their team supporting him along the way, preparing him for every speech and every move, and loving him when he needed it most.

Directed by Jesse Moss, the documentary made its debut on the festival circuit. Moss has a history of producing and directing festival darlings, including 2020's Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Boys State. He also directed the multi-award-winning documentary The Overnighters in 2014 and produced an episode for the docuseries Dirty Money.

Mayor Pete releases exclusively on Prime Video on November 12. Check out the trailer and poster below for a glimpse at the machinations of Buttigieg's historic run for the White House.

Here's the official synopsis for Mayor Pete:

Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete’s campaign to be the youngest U.S. President, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband Chasten, and their ambitious team. From the earliest days of the campaign, to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond. This film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land - and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center. Recently appointed to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg serves as the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history.

