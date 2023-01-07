If there's one YA dystopian film franchise that never got the praise it deserves, it's The Maze Runner. For a short period of time, YA dystopian fiction was the next big thing. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when the craze first began, but the genre’s popularity spiked with the publication of Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games, and it became even more widely spread when the movie adaptations were released.

And as with any sudden emergence of a popular trend in literature, once YA dystopia was firmly set as the young adult centerpiece in media, many other stories following similar formulas began to emerge as well. Suddenly, The Hunger Games was just one of many YA dystopian stories for readers and viewers to devour. Whether it was Lois Lowry’s The Giver or a more modern, rebellion-inspired series like Veronica Roth’s Divergent, YA dystopia was all anyone wanted to read or watch.

Unfortunately, amidst the sea of dystopian works lay one story that never truly got its moment to shine in film form. As a franchise, The Maze Runner failed to get the love that it deserved—and that’s a shame.

'The Maze Runner' Subtly Broke the YA Formula

Image via 20th Century Studios

Written by James Dashner, The Maze Runner novels stand out from the crowd of other dystopian YA fiction, so to speak. Considering the many similarities between the more popular books and films of the same genre, being bold enough to break the YA dystopia formula is truly something special. Typically, the young protagonist is unhappy with their station in life and the treatment of their friends and/or family, and then, through a horrifying trial, they emerge as a symbol of change or revolution. The Hunger Games' Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Divergent's Triss (Shailene Woodley), and Ender's Game's Ender (Asa Butterfield) all follow this formula, and so does Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) from The Maze Runner — upon first glance, that is.

When Thomas wakes up in the Glade at the beginning of The Maze Runner series, he doesn’t remember who he is or anything that’s happened to him before being stuck in there with all the other Gladers. While amnesia is a common storytelling trope, it hadn't been used in the YA genre as much as in other genres; usually in a YA dystopian series, the protagonist begins their story either completely buying into the lie of their “utopian” society or already disillusioned by the clear dystopia. In contrast, Thomas learns about this world through fresh eyes, as if just beginning to interact with this world for the first time.

There's also the easier accessibility of The Maze Runner for younger children who perhaps weren't able to read the more mature YA dystopian series. A common trope among YA dystopia is to rename places or objects with the new lingo of the dystopian society, but Dashner had even more fun doing this by using different words in place of curse words so that the story would be accessible to younger children, therefore widening the age range of its readers (though it could be argued that the violence in the stories negate this effect anyway).

Though the differences between The Maze Runner and other similar books of its time are subtle and can be considered small, they exist nonetheless, making The Maze Runner just a bit more unique already, even before its film franchise launched.

'The Maze Runner' Films Took Risks

Image via 20th Century Studios

To its credit, The Maze Runner book series was immensely popular and received a lot of love from fans. The film adaptations, however, never truly earned the franchise the same level of admiration. It’s a common belief among the bookish community that adaptations can never truly capture the magic of the books, but The Maze Runner does so in a unique way that no other adaptations of its kind did.

The general consensus is that staying as true as possible to the source material is the best and safest way not to lose the book’s audience from the get-go. And while it’s true that maintaining the book’s themes and preserving its core messages and tones is preferred, some changes need to be made in order to make the switch from page to screen. Little changes here and there are a necessity, but in general, the smaller the better.

The Maze Runner movie franchise did something a little risky. Despite some small but key differences that made them stand out and caused them to be well-loved by a loyal fanbase, the novel series stuck to the dystopian survival action adventure genre for every book for the most part. As is common with YA dystopia, there was also plenty of mystery, but The Maze Runner books pretty much stayed in their lane. This is a positive aspect of the book series, seeing as how a certain consistency meets readers’ expectations of the genre and doesn’t back out on the promise of everything YA dystopia entails.

The Maze Runner movie franchise broke away from that basic formula. It combined multiple genres and mixed and matched for each new film installment. As the first movie in the trilogy, The Maze Runner stayed very true to the book and is a good example of an action-packed survival mystery. The Scorch Trials, however, leans far more heavily into the zombie apocalypse genre, portraying the Cranks more as traditional zombies than they are described in the book.

The third installment, The Death Cure, became a return to form, using a spy/heist storytelling style to end on a traditional rebellion-infused YA ending. Another interesting aspect of this particular film is that it only exists in one part, rather than being broken into two or more installments to drag the ending out. Many other film franchises at the time ended with two-parters — even The Hunger Games, the golden goose for YA dystopian films, was guilty of this, with Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2 elongating the end of the story to double its length.

Generally, spreading the final installment across two movies shifts the pacing and can even throw it off: considering that there’s only enough source material for so many minutes of screen time, this is usually where scenes are longer, extraneous details and subplots are thrown in, and pacing tends to lag. In contrast, The Maze Runner franchise is short, succinct, and retains most of the larger plot points from the source material.

The Risks Paid Off, But It Still Wasn’t Enough

Image via 20th Century Studios

Though it’s true that The Maze Runner movie adaptations keep much of the plot from the books, the risks that the franchise does take can have downsides as well. Readers who have been promised a Scorch Trials movie, for example, may be disappointed to see that the strong characterization and character-based motivations from the book are downplayed to make room for Thomas and the Gladers being chased by zombies instead of Cranks — and there is a difference between the two. The Scorch Trials movie is, to the disappointment of some, wildly different from the book.

However, if the viewer is not as married to the idea of keeping every detail from the book, then The Scorch Trials film stands strongly on its own. As long as it’s taken for what it is (a zombie apocalypse thriller), then the film works within the bounds of its genre, even if it differs from its source material’s genre. They are both still YA dystopia, but the focus of the story has shifted. While big risks need to be weighed for their possible negative sides, it’s also true that big risks can reap big rewards. Not only does The Scorch Trials keep the basic structure of its source material, but it’s courageous and inventive enough to do its own thing, too.

Unfortunately for The Maze Runner franchise, the market had already been flooded with dystopian movies by the time The Death Cure hit theaters in 2018, and more popular series like The Hunger Games franchise were already done years three years prior. After a few years of the same formula, the YA dystopia trend began to die down, as they all do, and the popularity switched to other things, cycling out of YA dystopia. Despite its risks, creativity, and respect for the source material, The Maze Runner franchise didn’t pop as much as series like The Hunger Games and entered the scene a little too late.

Underrated and for the most part forgotten, The Maze Runner deserved much more love than it got. The franchise was unfairly glossed over, but despite not being as popular as other stories of the same genre, The Maze Runner continues to be one of the most interesting stories that came out of the YA dystopia film craze.