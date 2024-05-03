The Big Picture Exciting news for fans of The Maze Runner: Disney is rebooting the beloved franchise.

Jack Paglen, writer of sci-fi movie Transcendence, is in talks to pen the script for the new installment, promising a fresh take on the series.

Wes Ball, director of the original trilogy, will produce the reboot.

Get ready to return to the heart-pounding world of The Maze Runner as 20th Century Studios is gearing up for a reboot of the beloved sci-fi action adventure franchise that kept us on the edge of our seats from 2014 to 2018. Disney is pressing ahead with plans to relaunch the series, and is currently in talks with Jack Paglen, known for his work on the sci-fi Transcendence, to write the script for the new installment. Fans will be pleased to learn that the original producing team, including Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Lee Stollman, Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen, are returning to produce the reboot. Additionally, Wes Ball, who directed the original trilogy, will be involved as a producer, ensuring continuity with the previous films. Ball has just finished up on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Based on the best-selling books by James Dashner, The Maze Runner introduces us to a group of teenagers who wake up in a mysterious walled setting called the Glade with no memory of their past. Beyond the walls lies a deadly maze filled with mechanical creatures, and every night at sundown, the doors shut, trapping them inside. As they struggle to survive, one newcomer emerges as a leader, determined to find a way out. The subsequent movies and books expanded the story, revealing a dystopian world with sinister government organisations and corrupt corporations. As the series progressed, it became larger in scope and more action-packed.

Will The New 'Maze Runner' Be a Sequel?

According to sources, and as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot will not retell the same story or serve as a direct sequel to the original trilogy, which starred Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario. Instead, the goal is to continue the story while capturing the elements that resonated with audiences in the first film. The original Maze Runner film, produced by 20th Century Fox before its acquisition by Disney, was a surprise success, grossing $348 million worldwide on a modest budget of $35 million.

The reboot follows a similar approach to 20th Century's upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Ball. Like Kingdom, the reboot of The Maze Runner will introduce new characters and storylines set in the same universe but set after the events of the previous films. Stay tuned to Collider for all the updates on this new chapter of The Maze Runner saga as and when they become available.

There is currently no release date for the Maze Runner reboot. The original movies are streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

