Before Timothy Olyphant graced television screens as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens on Justified, there was another cowboy lawman who traded in his sprawling Western landscapes for skyscrapers and loads of traffic. Though, he never quite traded in his horse... If you guessed Dennis Weaver's Deputy Marshal Sam McCloud of, well, McCloud fame, then you would be right. This neo-Western cop drama ran for seven seasons in the 1970s on NBC and featured plenty of exciting (and often mysterious) adventures. If you're looking for a new Western to binge that feels a bit more modern in nature, then look no further than McCloud.

'McCloud' Brought the Values of the West to the Big Apple

Image via NBC

Having been known for his appearances on Western programs like The Lone Ranger, Have Gun — Will Travel, and especially Gunsmoke, where he played Deputy Chester Goode for nearly 300 episodes, Dennis Weaver was an inspired cast for this new sort of lawman series. After the rural purge of the early 1970s, the Big Three networks generally aimed to distance themselves from traditional horse operas. So, in an effort to merge classical Western yarns with the more modern police dramas that were becoming popular, McCloud was born.

The program aired as a part of NBC's weekly NBC Mystery Movie wheel series block, which included shows like Columbo and the Richard Boone-led Hec Ramsey, another Western with a modern twist. With plenty of references to Dodge City and other Old West staples, McCloud elevated itself beyond a regular Western program, and that was always its style. After Sam McCloud is led to New York City by journalist Chris Coughlin (Diana Muldaur) from his home in Taos, New Mexico, the country lawman soon finds himself on assignment as a trainee in the NYPD, hoping to learn from the big shots in the city. Of course, McCloud ends up imparting far more wisdom to Sergeant Joe Broadhurst (Terry Carter) and causing headaches for Chief Peter Clifford (J.D. Cannon) than either thought possible.

Over the course of the hour-and-a-half-episode series, he proved himself invaluable to the modern world. Well, modern as far as the 20th century is concerned. The way that Tim Books and Peter Marsh put it in The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows, 1946-Present, "McCloud really looked out of place on the streets of New York, with his cowboy hat, sheepskin jackets, and matching accent." Despite that, the '70s icon was one of the most notable (and certainly reliable) law enforcement officers of his day, and his endearing small-town charm is still remembered fondly.

Dennis Weaver Perfectly Blended Classic Police Procedural With Western Sensibilities

Image via NBC

Often found muttering his famous catchphrase, "There you go," Weaver's Sam McCloud was an easily loveable lawman who brought an Old West style and neighborly affection to the Big Apple. In a city sterilized from any classical Western influence (save for, perhaps, those horses that some officers ride), McCloud was almost a breath of fresh air in a decade full of cop shows like The Rockford Files, The Rookies, and Kojak. While each of those series' played as strictly detective or cop shows, McCloud was able to do a little bit of both, leveraging Weaver's long history with the Western genre but refusing to be limited by it.

Series creator, Herman Miller, had been inspired by his previous work on Coogan's Bluff, a Clint Eastwood film that he received story and co-screenplay credit for, which follows an Arizona sheriff (Eastwood) who travels to New York City in search of his man. It's easy to see where the idea came from. However, it's Dennis Weaver who makes the whole thing work. Although Sam McCloud is often ignorant of the social cues of the big city, not to mention the protocol of the NYPD (a particular annoyance to Chief Clifford), he never comes across as dumb or foolish. Rather, his good-natured desire to see justice done, the truth come out, and villains put behind bars outshine any misgivings viewers may have had about him.

Indeed, Weaver himself felt drawn to the character for those very reasons. As recorded in Television Western Players, 1960-1975: A Biographical Dictionary by Everett Aaker, Weaver expressed his pleasure with the role. Though he had initially left Gunsmoke after nine seasons for fear of being typecast, Sam McCloud was a character he could live with. "He's a rural character in a complex metropolitan environment and therefore a fish out of water," Weaver once said of McCloud. "But he has a bite and a dry sense of humor and he always sees things with fresh eyes." It doesn't come as a surprise that Dennis Weaver received not one but two Emmy nominations for this role during the show's middling years.

'The Return of Sam McCloud' Rounded Out the Series a Decade Later