It appears that Vera won't be the only beloved British detective bowing out this month. ITV has officially cancelled McDonald & Dodds after four seasons despite a cliffhanger in the finale that set up a promising future for the pair based in Bath. A spokesperson for the network told RadioTimes that the reasoning behind the decision was due to declining ratings throughout the now final season. Created by Robert Murphy, the show starred Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins as the mismatched duo of Detective Chief Inspector McDonald and Detective Sergeant Dodds respectively.

McDonald & Dodds followed its titular detectives as they overcame their differences to become fast friends. McDonald is an ambitious ex-London cop transferred to Bath to helm the Criminal Investigation Department in town while Dodds is a shy, methodical worker who hadn't been in the field for 10 years. Their clashing personalities and methods initially spark conflict between the two, but they prove to be a brilliant team over time, bringing together the former's street smarts and the latter's experience in the historic city to form a well-oiled crime-solving machine. They've taken on many a murder case in their time, from a dead body found in a rich entrepreneur's manor to a mysterious Formula 1 death, all of which bring them into new, creative settings that test their mettle. Honoring its main locale, the series was shot entirely in Bath as a co-production between Mammoth Screen, ITV Studios, and BritBox.

Season 4 aired last year and ended with a bang, at least for McDonald. The three-episode run saw the detectives wrestle with a string of wedding-related murders throughout Bath which coincidentally tied the DCI's own troubles with marriage. Wracked with anxiety after her boyfriend proposed to her, she weighs her next move after she completely freezes from the surprise of it all. Eventually, she comes around to the idea of spending her life with him, meaning wedding bells were in her near future. Though Dodds's potential relationship with Dora Lang (Victoria Hamilton) wasn't meant to be, it all opened up new avenues to explore the two detectives in the future.

Who Else Appeared in 'McDonald & Dodds'?

Alongside the main duo of Gouveia and Watkins, McDonald & Dodds featured Claire Skinner, Charlie Chambers, and Bhavik C. Pankhania among its regulars. With smaller seasons that introduced entirely new mysteries, the show also boasted plenty of guest stars throughout its run. For those wanting more from the show's stars, Gouveia won't be staying out of work for long in the detective genre as she's set for a guest role in the upcoming 14th season of Death in Paradise. The BAFTA-winning Watkins, meanwhile, is expected to return to his role as Alfred Pennyworth later this year with the second season of Prime Video's animated series Batman: Caped Crusader.

All episodes of McDonald & Dodds are now streaming on BritBox in the U.S. and Australia and ITVX in the U.K.

McDonald & Dodds Release Date February 28, 2020 Cast Tala Gouveia , Jason Watkins , Charlie Jones , Lily Sacofsky , Claire Skinner , Jack Riddiford , James Murray , Danyal Ismail Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

