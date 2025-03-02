With the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth officially less than six months away, it’s a wonderful time to be a fan of the dino franchise originally set in motion by Steven Spielberg. However, Jurassic fans now have something much more tangible to cling to that’s also worth being excited about. McDonald’s has announced that its signature Happy Meals will now include dinosaurs from Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, the popular animated series that aired two seasons on Netflix last year. There are 10 new dinosaur figures to collect in total, including the Pteranodon, Dimorphodon, Becklespinax, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Allosaurus, Nasutoceratops, Stegosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Pachyrhinosaurus, and the Parasaurolophus. These new collectibles are now available at McDonald’s everywhere, so be sure to head to the world’s most popular fast food joint and start building your collection today.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory released its first season on Netflix on May 24 last year, and then swiftly followed it up with a second season later the same year on October 17. The show follows Darius Bowman, an up-and-coming paleontologist who discovers living dinosaurs in the wilderness of California. Paul Mikél-Williams features in the lead role of Darius Bowman in the Netflix animated series, with Sean Giambrone, Raini Rodriguez, Kiersten Kelly, and Kausar Mohammed starring alongside him. The show earned a perfect 100% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and general audiences were also high on the series, giving it a 93% rating. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was written and created for television by Scott Kreamer and Zack Stentz, with Robert Briggs and Dan Forgione each directing six episodes of the 12-episode series.

‘Rebirth’ Is the Next Big ‘Jurassic World’ Project

After enjoying two seasons of a Jurassic project much smaller in scale like Chaos Theory, fans can now look forward to a more ambitious undertaking in Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is coming to theaters later this year on July 2. The blockbuster features an all-new cast led by Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson and Bridgerton breakout Jonathan Bailey, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali also set for a role in the film. Rupert Friend and Ed Skrein will also star in the Gareth Edwards-directed pic, which even returns original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp to write the screenplay.

The Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Happy Meal toys are now available at McDonald’s. Check out the new look at the figures above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage on all the latest toys and collectibles.