A Minecraft Movie is only a few weeks away from debuting in theaters everywhere, and now it's partnering with the world’s biggest fast-food chain to help with promotion. Mcdonald's has officially announced McDonald's x Minecraft, which will launch on April 1 at participating locations. The new event will feature both adult and Happy Meals with new collectibles famous from both the Minecraft franchise and other McDonald's exclusive characters such as Grimace and the Hamburglar. There is even a new Nether Flame sauce that comes with the McNugget Meal, as well as Minecraft-themed packaging for both adults and Happy Meals. Six new collectibles come with the adult meal, with 12 new collectibles coming from the Happy Meal, and images of all the new items available to collect can be found below. Each Minecraft adult meal will also include a trading card that unlocks a skin in the game, and there has even been a live-action advertisement launched for the collaboration that can be found below.

This comes on the heels of McDonald’s finding extreme success with its most recent partnership, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. A Minecraft Movie has been set for release on April 4, 2024, and the film features a star-studded ensemble to bring one of the most popular video games ever to life on the big screen. Starring in the lead role of Steve is Jack Black, who also worked with Minecraft director Jared Hess nearly 20 years ago on Nacho Libre, which is still one of Black’s most famous movies to this day. DC veteran Jason Momoa has also been tapped for the role of Garett Garrison, and they’ll both star alongside Danielle Brooks and Emma Meyers as Dawn and Natalie, respectively. Jennifer Coolidge, Jemaine Clement, Kate McKinnon, and Sebastian Hansen will all also star in A Minecraft Movie, but details about their roles are being kept under wraps.

What Is Jared Hess Famous For?