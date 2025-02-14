What do you get when you combine McDonalds and Pokémon and put them into a Happy Meal? A delicious dinner and also a new toy worth hours of entertainment. McDonald's Japan is officially teaming up with the popular video game enterprise for what is shockingly their first collaboration, and it’s set to launch on Valentine’s Day, this Friday, February 14. The new Happy Meal will include playing cards along with small books that contain dozens of fan-favorite characters. The two new collections announced as a collaboration between McDonald's and Pokémon include Pokémon Frienda and PokéPeace, the former of which is based on the popular arcade game that initially debuted in July last year. The PokePeace collection is a series of small search-and-find books with adorable Pokémon characters.

Both of these new collections are perfect to introduce in McDonald's new Happy Meals, as one (Frienda) was created as a way to help introduce children to the more complex elements of Pokémon, while the other (PokePeace) was designed to let players spend time with some of their favorite creatures without getting too into the weeds with strategy. Pokémon Frienda features characters battling with only two elements, a different movement and type, each of which apply to various battle scenarios. After battles in the game, players receive currency as a form of small toys that can be collected and traded with other players for items, or use in other battles. There are six toys contained in the new McDonald's Frienda set, which include Pikachu, Zekrom, Reshiram, Zyurem, Ogerpon, and Rayquaza.

What Is Included in the McDonalds PokePeace Set?