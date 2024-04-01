The Big Picture McFarlane Toys adds Starfire, Penguin, and Captain Boomerang to their DC Multiverse line in classic comic book attire.

The Penguin and Captain Boomerang have had live-action appearances, with Starfire making her debut in Max's Titans series.

Starfire will likely be part of a Teen Titans film in development, making her figure a must-have for fans of the DC universe.

It’s officially April, which means it's going to be another great month for action figures. This includes McFarlane Toys and their popular DC Multiverse line. Now, to kick off the month in fiery fashion, the company has just unveiled their latest additions to their Collector’s Edition wave.

The new Collector’s Edition figures include two classic villains and one famous Teen Titan. The wave features Starfire, The Penguin, and Captain Boomerang in the most recognizable comic book attire. Like most McFarlane figures, this trio will each come with a character card, a card stand, and various accessories like Captain Boomerang's signature weapons and Penguin’s deadly umbrella.

The DCU is Expanding

All three of these characters have seen incredible life outside the comics. The Penguin was most famously brought to life in the Adam West starring Batman 1966 series and Batman Returns by Burgess Meredith and Danny Devito respectively. However, recently in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the villain made his live-action return, played by Colin Farrell. That served as a bit of an origin story for the would-be gang leader, and he'll be making his move on Gotham in the character’s self-titled Max spin-off series later this year. As for Captain Boomerang, The Flash villain has been seen as mostly a joke throughout his comic career. However, the CW Flash series and both live-action Suicide Squad movies, where the Australian boomerang-lover was played by Jai Courtney, have helped the character a lot in the street cred department. There are no plans for his character or The Suicide Squad as of now in James Gunn’s new DCU, but given we’re more than a year out till Superman’s release, there’s still a lot of time to change that.

Lastly and arguably the most exciting figure, there’s Starfire, who grew in popularity thanks to Marv Wolfman’s iconic 80s "New Teen Titans" comic run and the 2000s animated series. While never appearing in a live-action film, the character recently made her live-action debut in Max’s Titans series, portrayed by Anna Diop. That being said, it was revealed earlier this year that a Teen Titans film set in Gunn’s universe was in development. We don’t know the line-up they’ll go with, but it’s a safe bet that Starfire will be fighting alongside her fellow Titans like Robin and Raven. McFarlane recently made a Titans line which included Nightwing, Raven, and Beast Boy. However, this is the first time the company has made a figure for this Tamaranean hero.

Starfire, Penguin, and Captain Boomerang will go up for pre-order on Tuesday, April 2 at 12 PM ET on McFarlane’s website.