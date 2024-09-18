Beetlejuice is one of the most beloved horror comedies of all time. The 1988 Tim Burton cult classic starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder finally released its long awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, earlier this month to a ton of critical praise and box office success. The killer marketing campaign leading up to the film's release helped bring the Netherworld-sized profit for Warner Brothers. That included new merchandise like apparel collections, Funko Pops and action figures. Now, even though Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has already been in theaters for two weeks, McFarlane Toys is joining the fun with figures based on our loveable Ghost With the Most.

A part of McFarlane’s revived “Movie Maniacs” line, there are two six-inch posed Beetlejuice figures for horror fans to die over. The first one, based on the original, is of Keaton’s Beetlejuice in his iconic black and white striped suit in a pose reminiscent of his “It’s showtime” scene. The other figure is of Beetlejuice in his maroon wedding tuxedo. Although the famous Bio-Exorcist wore the outfit in both films, this is based on his appearance in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Each of the figures comes with a printed backdrop, environmental base, collectible art card and a secret bonus item. McFarlane joins other companies like NECA and Mezco Toyz in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marketing blitz.

What's ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' About?

Close

After 36 years, the Deetz family has returned to their spooky house on the hill after tragedy strikes. Lydia Deetz brings her reluctant daughter Astrid along for the ride, who wants nothing to do with her mother or her new boyfriend. However, after she meets a mysterious boy in town, Astrid discovers a way into the Neitherworld. That quickly becomes a nightmare when she gets trapped there. Lydia must summon Beetlejuice to help get her daughter back. Beetlejuice has been a lovesick puppy for the last three decades, after Lydia left him at the altar. He spent those days singing his hopeless romantic heart out until she noticed him. Now is his chance to prove his undying love for Lydia. That being said, with multiple parties hunting him like Beetlejuice’s ex-wife Delores, this won't be an easy task.

From its gothic direction to its practical effects to its joyful performances, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was the rare legacy sequel that completely captured the magic of its original ghostly source material. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a certified fresh 77% critical rating and a 81% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes because of it. That also helped the film make over $265 million, and counting, worldwide in just under two weeks of release. This almost didn't happen as WB originally wanted to release the sequel straight to Max. Thankfully, that streaming strategy was laid to rest.

Where Can You Stream ‘Beetlejuice’?

While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still proving its bloody fun worth in theaters around the world, the original film is currently streaming on Max. As you prepare for your next trip to the Neitherworld, you can pre-order both McFarlane Toys Beetlejuice figures on their website. They retail for $24.99 USD each and are set for release later this year.

Watch on Max