The Big Picture McFarlane Toys announces Wave 8 of DC Super Powers action figures, including heroes like Booster Gold and villains like Black Manta.

The nostalgic line features 4.5-inch scale figures and a special Case of 6 with additional characters from The Dark Knight Returns and early 40s Superman serials.

The DCU's future includes James Gunn's new universe, with a new Superman film, and other projects like The Brave and the Bold and Teen Titans.

DC fans are in between cinematic universes at the moment. However, McFarlane Toys has been hard at work creating action figures based on our favorite heroes that make up this iconic comics universe for almost half a decade. This includes their retro DC Super Powers line, which has captured the spirit of the toys that filled store shelves in the 80s and 90s. Now McFarlane has just announced Wave 8 of the nostalgic line, including heavy hitters on both the hero and villain side.

This latest wave includes four main 4.5 inch scale figures. These would be Booster Gold, Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, Black Manta and Metamorpho. However, if you buy the Case of 6 from Entertainment Earth, the set will also include Batman from the classic graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns and Superman from Dave Fleischer’s revolutionary animated serials from the early 40s alongside the other four figures. Fleischer’s Superman recently came to Blu-ray for the first time last year, while Dark Knight Returns has been adapted more than a few times over the decades. This includes the Batman: The Animated Series episode “Legends Of The Dark Knight” and the faithful two-part animated direct-to-video film from the early 2010s. Other characters like Black Manta moviegoers should be very familiar with by now, as the villain was in both James Wan Aquaman films, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Future of the DCU is Bright

While the DCEU that we knew for the last decade ended with last year’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 2024 will see the start of James Gunn's new DCU with the Max animated series Creature Commandos. This is a preview of the universe before Gunn’s DCU makes its big screen debut in 2025 with Superman. This is an adventure that will have David Corenswet step into the Man of Steel’s iconic red boots for the very first time. However, Superman isn’t the only beloved Justice League member in his self-titled film. Nathan Fillion will be taking on the role of Guy Gardner while Anthony Carrigan will be shapeshifting into Metamorpho. Again, these are two DC heroes featured in McFarlane’s latest wave. Other characters DC fans will see pop up in Superman will include Milly Alcock’s Supergirl, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luther and Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane. Superman will lead the way for other DC projects in the universe, like the Batman-centric The Brave and the Bold, Teen Titans, Swamp Thing, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Booster Gold.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Until then, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Wave 8 on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figures are set to be released in August 2024.