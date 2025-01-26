It's finally an exciting time to be a DC fan. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU just kicked off last month with the release of Creature Commandos, Superman will be returning to the big screen this summer and his super-powered cousin’s film just started filming this past week. With all that anticipation surrounding the brand, companies like Funko and McFarlane Toys are doubling down on their DC products this year. The latter of which just announced their first DC Super Powers figure wave of 2025, and it includes a major Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow villain.

The next wave of this popular 4.5 inch scale line includes Jason Todd’s Robin, Jay Garrick’s The Flash, Ray Palmer’s The Atom and the main man himself, Lobo. Each character is featured in their classic appearance from the comics and will feature limited articulation similar to past waves in the DC Super Powers line. Each figure will retail at around $9.99 USD.

The DCU Is About To Get a Lot Cooler

The highlight of this set is Lobo, because the DC villain will be making his theatrical debut in Supergirl next year on June 26, 2026. Better yet, the high-energy role will be played by DC alum Jason Momoa. The actor was best known for playing Aquaman in Zack Snyder's DCEU in films like Justice League and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as the TV series Peacemaker. However, Momoa never kept it a secret that his dream role has been Lobo, and it's hard to argue that he was born to fill this larger-than-life villain’s shoes.

We don't know much about the story of Supergirl yet, but it's inspired by the recent hit comic storyline Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and artist Bilquis Evelyn. Alongside Milly Alcock’s Girl of Steel and Momoa, the film will also star Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham. In the comics, Lobo is a mean mugged bounty hunter who rides through the cosmos in style on his gnarly space bike. The character has also appeared countless times outside the comics in shows like Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Young Justice and the short-lived Krypton.

As for the other characters in this McFarlane set, there's no telling where they could appear in Gunn's new shared universe. Jay Garrick, the first version of Flash, made a brief cameo appearance in one of the final DCEU films, The Flash, that's no longer canon. That character also spent a decade running around on the CW Flash series, where he was portrayed by DC favorite John Wesley Ship. Ray Palmer's Atom was a major hero in that shared universe, dubbed the Arrowverse, as well. He debuted in the third season of Arrow, played by Brandon Routh (Superman Returns). That’s before the character would appear in shows like The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Jason Todd's Robin is probably the one we’ll have to wait the longest to see in live-action. The second version of Batman’s Boy Wonder, famously killed by The Joker, had a major role in DC’s Titans, where he was played by Curran Walters. The DCU does have a planned Batman film, The Brave and the Bold, which will feature a seasoned Bruce Wayne training his son Damien to become the next Robin. The jury is still out on if any other Robins will be appearing in that upcoming film. However, both The Dark Knight’s original sidekick Dick Grayson and Jason Todd will be leading the animated film Dynamic Duo.

Where Can You Stream the DCU?

Most of the DC back catalog of TV shows and films, like Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League, are streaming on Max. However, if you want to get a taste of a live-action Supergirl and Lobo, CW’s Supergirl is streaming on Netflix while Krypton is streaming for free on Tubi. Before your next heroic binge, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys' latest DC Super Powers wave on their website. The figures are set to be released later this year.