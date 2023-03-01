Warner Brothers is pulling out all the stops to celebrate their 100th anniversary this year. This has included new 4K Blu-ray releases, movie screenings, and toys. There are so many iconic franchises under the WB banner spanning both television and film. Now, to join in the nostalgic celebration, McFarlane Toys has announced they’re bringing back their Movie Maniacs line of Figures for some of WB’s biggest icons.

100 Years of Warner Bros.

The six-inch figures in the first wave include Ted Lasso from his eponymous Apple TV+ hit series, Bugs Bunny dressed as Superman from Looney Tunes, Harry Potter from the Goblet of Fire, and the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz. While the line doesn’t come with many accessories or much leeway in terms of posing, further emphasizing that nostalgic feel, each figure comes with a collectible trading card and a character-specific base as well as background. On top of that, the figures will come in special WB 100 window packaging. This line is all about the past as the Movie Maniacs dominated the 90s and 2000s. While not exclusive to WB properties, the collection shaped how we think of McFarlane Toys today.

The company is mainly known for its incredible DC Multiverse line which is also helping WB celebrate in 2023 with their upcoming Dark Knight line, but McFarlane has covered a wide range of franchises over the years. This resurrected line is a great reminder of that. Harry Potter, Looney Tunes, and Wizard of Oz have been solid pillars for WB for countless decades and hopefully, this is just the start of Movie Maniacs' resurgence.

Seeing other figures based on characters from movies like Casablanca, The Shining, It, Scooby-Doo, and TV shows like You or Smallville would be great. The Movie Maniac line was also not exclusive to WB in the past, so hopefully, other studios will be a part of the brand in the future. For example, Movie Maniacs was huge on horror back in the day featuring figures like Michael Myers from Halloween, Ghostface from Scream, and Chucky from Child’s Play. This was at a time when premium figures for adult collectors weren’t as popular as they are today. That’s why it's great to see McFarlane honoring their own history here while celebrating WB in the process.

When Do WB’s Movie Maniacs Figures Release?

WB’s Movie Maniacs will ship in April 2023. They will cost $24.99 each, or you can buy them all together in a bundle for $84.96. You can pre-order all four figures on McFarlane’s website now. You can also preview the Movie Maniacs line down below.

