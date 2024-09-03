2024 marks the 85th anniversary of Batman. Because of that, The Caped Crusader has been receiving an endless amount of new merchandise. This included apparel collections, Legos, Funko Pops and action figures. The latter of which, McFarlane Toys have led the way. Now the popular toy company is continuing the batty festivities with new replica Batman cowls from across the character’s history.

A part of the DC Direct line, the three DC Prop Replica 1:3 scale cowls in the first wave include Batman: Knightfall (1993), Batman (1966), and Tim Burton’s Batman (1989). Each piece stands at about 7.6 inches tall, and has a display stand. The cowls themselves will be $14.99 USD each. While there have been many great Batman costumes to pick from, McFarlane's first three cowls in this collection excellently showcase how much the character’s famous mask has evolved over the years. Whether it be the pencil drawn eyebrows of Adam West’s cowl or the built-in Bat-Symbol of Michael Keaton's cowl, almost every Dark Knight has been visually distinct. McFarlane has done many figures of these Batmen over the last half decade, but this is the first time the company is focusing on an individual piece of the hero’s costume. It'll be exciting to see what cowls they'll include in future waves. Batman: The Animated Series cowl was also revealed as a Target exclusive late last month.

Batman Through the Decades

Batman 89, Batman 66 and Batman: Knightfall are three great examples of different sides to the character’s ever-changing personality. Batman 66 acted as this campy and colorful kid-friendly version of the comic superhero with over-stylized fight scenes, one-liners and a Batman and Robin who didn't mind the spotlight. This was in response to the Batman comics of the 50s and early 60s that saw the character frequently go into space and losing his dark edge that was established in the 40s. That gothic tone would return to both the comics and the big screen in the 80s. Tim Burton's Batman was this moody Gotham come to life with the character wearing an all-black Batsuit to help him stay hidden in the shadows. While not the darkest Batman story in the world with a handful of its own campy elements, it helped re-establish the character as this tragic and tortured figure in the eyes of the mainstream. This would be something that would echo throughout most of the comics of the 90s, with Knightfall being the most iconic storyline from this decade. This saw the introduction of Bane, who used his high intelligence to wear Batman down by making him fight all his famous villains in a short time span. This allowed Bane to get the drop on Batman in the Batcave and beat The Dark Knight in a one-on-one fight to the death. Bane broke Batman’s back in one of the character's most iconic comic panels. That would lead Bruce Wayne to be out of commission for months.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman’?

Most of Batman’s most-watched adventures, like the 1989 film, are currently streaming on Max. Before your next Bat-Marathon, you can pre-order Wave 1 of McFarlane Toys’ DC Prop Replica Batman cowls on their website. They're set to ship in November 2024.