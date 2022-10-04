Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Mckenna Grace and Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams are set to star in new film titled Spider & Jessie. The duo is set to be joined by Where The Crawdads Sing actress Jojo Regina for the project helmed by Dan Kay, who previously wrote the screenplay for Pierce Brosnan's 2016 film I.T and Nicolas Cage's 2015 movie Pay The Ghost.

According to Deadline, the movie is expected to tell the story of two sisters, Spider and Jessie, who horrifically discover their mother has overdosed. Haunted by the fear they'll end up separated in the foster system, they desperately attempt to conceal her body. But their plans are threatened when a string of people start inquiring about their mother's whereabouts, leaving the girls contemplating how far they're willing to go to stay together and out of the system.

The Handmaid's Tale star Grace is slated to take on the role of Spider, whilst The Chosen's Regina will embody the role of Jessie. Williams' role is currently unknown. In a statement, Grace told how she was "so grateful" to be a part of a story that explores the realities of addictions and the repercussions on the lives of loved ones. "I was aware of how prevalent drug use and addiction was but in doing this film, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of just how big of a problem it is," Grace said. "Many of our own cast and crew have shared their experiences and it’s heartbreaking. Doing this is more than just making a film, it’s creating and being a part of something that is bigger than ourselves."

Image via Shudder

RELATED: 'A Friend of The Family' Trailer Shows Jake Lacy as Master Manipulator Robert Berchtold

Director Kay, who also wrote the script with development from Julia Keller, told how he has seen "firsthand" the impact of addiction on families. “This damage – the collateral damage caused by addiction – compelled me to tell this heartbreaking but vital story about opioid orphans," he said. Grace, Williams and Regina are set to be joined by Are You Afraid Of The Dark? star Malia Baker, Moon Knight's Fernanda Andrade, Elvis actor Dacre Montgomery, and The Revenant star Forrest Goodluck.

The movie marks the latest production for Emmy Award-nominated star Grace. The news comes just days ahead of her starring appearance in Peacock's chilling true-crime series Friend of The Family, which tells the story of Jan Broberg's kidnapping by Robert Berchtold.

Spider & Jessie does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.