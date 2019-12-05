‘McMillions’ Trailer: HBO Docuseries Probes the McDonalds Monopoly Scandal

0

HBO has released the teaser trailer for their upcoming docuseries McMillions. The six-part series explores how a security auditor was able to rig and defraud McDonalds’ popular Monopoly game and created a criminal empire of people winning cash and expensive prizes.

It’s a wild story (you can click over to The Daily Beast to read the full thing) and while Ben Affleck is signed on to direct a movie based on the events starring Matt Damon, that could be stuck in development hell for a while. Thankfully, this documentary already looks plenty entertaining. It’s the kind of low-stakes criminal fraud story I crave where people did bad things, but the big victim was the McDonalds Corporation, so it’s not like this is a tragedy. The documentary should make for some incredibly entertaining viewing when it hits next year. My only question about it is if the subject matter can sustain six episodes, but HBO is pretty good with documentaries, so I trust they know how to handle this project.

Check out the McMillions trailer below. The documentary, directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, arrives on HBO in 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for McMillions: