Full ‘McMillions’ Trailer Shows the Depth of the McDonald’s Monopoly Scandal

HBO has released the full trailer for their six-part documentary series McMillions. The series, directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, follows the McDonald’s Monopoly scandal. For those of you who have never heard about it, basically for years and years, McDonald’s ran an annual promotion related to Monopoly. You’d buy certain items and those items would have game pieces. If you got a “monopoly” or an instant win piece, you could win some very big prizes like $1 million or a new car. Most people ended up winning free french fries or a free soft drink, but the big winners were all connected to a mysterious figure called “Uncle Jerry”.

It’s a wild story of expansive fraud that was conducted in a surprisingly low-tech way for almost a decade. I don’t know if the story is big enough that it can sustain six episodes, but I’m eager to find out when the show premieres next month

Check out the full trailer for McMillions below. The series premieres on HBO on February 3rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for McMillions: