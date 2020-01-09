Full ‘McMillions’ Trailer Shows the Depth of the McDonald’s Monopoly Scandal

HBO has released the full trailer for their six-part documentary series McMillions. The series, directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, follows the McDonald’s Monopoly scandal. For those of you who have never heard about it, basically for years and years, McDonald’s ran an annual promotion related to Monopoly. You’d buy certain items and those items would have game pieces. If you got a “monopoly” or an instant win piece, you could win some very big prizes like $1 million or a new car. Most people ended up winning free french fries or a free soft drink, but the big winners were all connected to a mysterious figure called “Uncle Jerry”.
It’s a wild story of expansive fraud that was conducted in a surprisingly low-tech way for almost a decade. I don’t know if the story is big enough that it can sustain six episodes, but I’m eager to find out when the show premieres next month
Check out the full trailer for McMillions below. The series premieres on HBO on February 3rd.
Here’s the official synopsis for McMillions:
This documentary series chronicles the stranger-than-fiction story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion for a decade, stealing millions of dollars and building a vast network of co-conspirators across the U.S. The series draws on exclusive firsthand accounts and archival footage, featuring: the FBI agents who brought down the gaming scam; McDonald’s corporate executives, who were themselves defrauded; the lawyers who tried the case; and the culprits and prizewinners who profited from the complicated scheme, as well as the individuals who were often unwittingly duped into being a part of the ruse. The series comes from Unrealistic Ideas, the non-scripted production company launched by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips. Directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.