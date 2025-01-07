The Marvel Cinematic Universe has received some flak in recent years (especially in Phase Four) due to the projects released during Bob Chapek's tenure as CEO at Disney, with his quantity-over-quality approach. His decisions resulted in some less-than-ideal projects that created a bad taste in audiences' mouths. However, the studio seems to be making somewhat of a comeback, especially with the projects coming in 2025.

While some series and movies inspire less excitement in people—mostly because there's been little-to-no marketing around them—plenty of projects are coming in the new year that have fans incredibly amped about, renewing their faith in Marvel Studios. Indeed, 2025 has the potential to be a renaissance for the MCU with viewers, and it's because of the highly anticipated projects to come.

9 'Wonder Man' (December)

Showrun by Andrew Guest

Unfortunately for the cast and crew of Wonder Man, the series is most well-known for the headlines it created when lighting technician Juan “Spike” Osorio unfortunately passed away in an on-set accident. But this is also because there's been zero marketing for the series, most likely because of its projected December release. Additionally, Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a more obscure Marvel character.

The show was mentioned by Marvel Studios for the first time in a quick "first look" teaser for Marvel on Disney+. It showed off the first footage of the project and reminded people that the project was actually coming out. Still, it's hard for a project to get hyped if no one knows what it's about. When more teasers and trailers come out, there's a good chance that the excitement for Wonder Man will build. However, for now, no one is clamoring for it.

8 'Ironheart' (June 24th)

Created by Chinaka Hodge

After her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) got considerable love among audiences. Being such an important character in the comics, she was always MCU-bound at some point. This project has actually been in production for quite some time. After being produced under Chapek's Disney, it jumped into production pretty much immediately after the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The series' production history is long and somewhat mysterious, but it's finally finding release on June 24th of this year. It's much like Wonder Man in the sense that the only Ironheart footage that has been released is in the Disney+ 2025 teaser from last year. From what was being shown, it looks very impressive, but there's still some skepticism surrounding it.

7 'Eyes of Wakanda' (August 6th)

Created by Todd Harris

Another major Disney+ series hitting the streaming service this year is the mysterious Eyes of Wakanda. The show follows the history of the Wakandan warriors Hatut Zaraze as they seek out Vibranium artifacts from outsiders. The project has the director of the first two Black Panther films, Ryan Coogler, as executive producer, which spells good things for the quality.

Ever since the introduction of Wakanda in Captain America: Civil War, fans of the universe have wanted to see more of the insides of the isolated country. Wakanda's history and life are so engaging and interesting, that getting a series like this has people very excited.

6 'Marvel Zombies' (October 3rd)

Created by Zeb Wells

After the success of the What If...? episode set in the world of Marvel Zombies, people were thrilled that Marvel Studios was going to continue to explore the world in another miniseries on Disney+. Unlike other shows on the platform, though, Marvel Zombies is only going to have four episodes in its first season.

The zombie genre is among the most enduring and popular, so combining it with the MCU seems like a crossover that's too big to fail.

Another reason for fans to get ready for the show is the fact that it's based on the massively successful and praised comic book series of the same name. The zombie genre is among the most enduring and popular, so combining it with the MCU seems like a crossover that's too big to fail. That, combined with the love for the What If...? episode, makes Marvel Zombies one of the most anticipated Disney+ series for Marvel Studios.

5 'Thunderbolts*' (May 2nd)

Directed by Jake Schreier

Fans of just the MCU may not know that this team of antiheroes is actually one of the most popular in Marvel Comics. Often compared to DC's Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts have actually been crucial to some major Marvel stories over the years. Seeing them in the MCU is quite a treat for fans of the comics, not to mention all those who have grown fond of these characters from their previous appearances in the franchise.

Bringing together characters of the MCU's past, led by the ever-lovable Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), was a great way for Marvel Studios to reintroduce characters that seemingly had no use before. Indeed, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) were among the most forgettable characters in the MCU, so it's great that they're getting a second chance. The idea of Thunderbolts* is unique compared to what the studio has produced so far and could be a very refreshing journey.

4 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' (January 29th)

Created by Jeff Trammell

After the release of the previous Spider-Man animated series, 2017's Marvel's Spider-Man, fans were incredibly upset by the show's lack of quality. It was especially disappointing, as Spidey has always had some great, very rewatchable television shows. Once it ended in 2020, everyone waited to see what Disney would deliver next, hoping it would be better. When Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, formerly titled (Spider-Man: Freshman Year), was announced on Disney+ Day in 2021, people were excited about the premise and art design.

As more information, clips, and trailers slowly began to be released, audiences became more curious and delighted. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man seems like a genuinely amazing series with a wonderful cast and story. Fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the premiere, which will come at the end of this month.

3 'Captain America: Brave New World' (February 14th)

Directed by Julius Onah

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had his great MCU ending. The iconic soldier handed off the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), setting up a future for the character unlike anything fans have seen before. With the former Falcon now taking up the role during his Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the MCU changed forever.

Not only is Captain America: Brave New World Sam Wilson's first full project as Captain America, but it's also the big debut of Harrison Ford in the MCU as the iconic Red Hulk. The premise of the Super Soldier Serum-less Captain America taking on a full-on Hulk makes for some wild stakes. Everyone loves a good Captain America film, and it's shaping up for this fourth installment to be no different.

2 'Daredevil: Born Again' (March 4th)

Showrun by Dario Scardapane

The Netflix Marvel series Daredevil is commonly known as one of the best superhero projects ever made; thus, when the entire Netflix Marvel universe met its end, people were super disappointed. It was certainly canceled far too soon, leaving plots hanging and promises unfulfilled. Everyone adored the shows in that corner of Marvel Entertainment and begged for the characters and actors to make their way to the MCU eventually.

Daredevil: Born Again will do exactly that. Bringing back all the iconic characters and actors from the original Daredevil series, the sequel will pick up where the first three seasons left off. The response from fans has been quite positive, signaling great things for this long-awaited project. Seemingly, the majority of audiences have very good reason to believe that this series will do justice to the first show, leading to much anticipation from pretty much everyone.

1 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' (July 25th)

Directed by Matt Shakman

Almost everyone has been waiting for many years for a good adaptation of Marvel's First Family. The original duology from the early 2000s has a fanbase, but it received mixed reviews and remains quaint at best. Meanwhile, the second reboot is considered one of the worst films of the 2010s and remains widely derided by both critics and general audiences, who often use it as a punchline.

The team needs a win, and now that Marvel Studios has the rights back and is making a new iteration, the world is beyond pumped and hoping for the best. So far, things look very promising: the casting of the main four, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, increased people's elation exponentially. It seems as if no one can wait for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to release on July 25th, making it the most awaited MCU project of 2025.

