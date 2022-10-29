Like what Vision once told Wanda, "But what is grief, if not love persevering?”

Despite being lighthearted films, death has been integral to the MCU since the start, shaping both heroes and villains. Agent Coulson's (Clark Gregg) death drove The Avengers to become an unbreakable team, while the death of Zemo (Daniel Bruhl)’s family led Zemo to instigate an internal conflict that broke them up.

Looking back at over 10 years of the MCU, there have been some unexpectedly gut-wrenching losses along the way. Then again, some were expected, and became integral parts of the overarching storyline that viewers have grown to love.

Expected: Thanos

Thanos (Josh Brolin) was introduced as a mad Titan in search of the Infinity Stones, wanting to use their powers to achieve his goal: killing half of all living things in the universe. Thanos was eventually snapped away as Iron Man used the Stones to defeat him.

Although villains are traditionally killed off to eliminate the conflict, Thanos had the most catastrophic actions, causing calamity on a universal level and would stop at nothing to achieve it. Defeating him wouldn’t have made a difference. From the start, it was clear that he would need to go.

Unexpected: Quicksilver

Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor Johnson) was first seen working for Hydra, and then Ultron until him and Wanda saw the true nature of Ultron. Working alongside to save The Avengers, Pietro and Wanda were a big part of why they succeeded in saving Sokovia.

As heartbreaking as his demise was, it was even more surprising to see such a great character go. Quicksilver had great potential as a hero while working with The Avengers. It was disappointing for most viewers to see him killed off so soon. Fans can’t help but wonder how he could have helped in the fight against Thanos.

Expected: May Parker

May (Marisa Tomei) was Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) aunt and legal guardian. Despite being just a kid, Peter has had more than his fair share of trauma. He lost his parents and later grappled with the grief of losing Tony.

Although Peter faced the immense responsibilities of being a hero after being bitten by the spider, Aunt May’s death gave Holland’s Peter the classic Uncle Ben moment that was key to shaping the three generations of Spider-Men. When she said the famous line, “with great power comes great responsibility,” her fate was sealed in a heartbreaking moment.

Unexpected: Illuminati

Prior to its release, fans were excited to watch Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness partly due to the rumored guest appearances from the Illuminati, whose members consisted of Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Reed Richards (John Krasinski) and Professor X (Patrick Stewart).

Surprisingly, Wanda kills them off almost immediately. Although their murders painted Wanda as a true villain - not a desperate mother - and reiterated the extent of her power’s strength, it was unexpected. The deaths also lead fans to ponder their future in the MCU.

Expected: Ho Yinsen

Ho Yinsen (Shaun Toub) was first introduced in Iron Man, where he saved Tony’s life by removing most of the shrapnel. Despite his limited screen time, he had a profound effect on Tony as he became Iron Man and is thus integral to the MCU. Tony may have made the armor, but Ho Yinsen made the man who’d be worthy of the title of Iron Man.

When Ho Yinsen talked about wanting to see his family, and willingly risked his life to buy Tony more time, it was clear he wouldn’t make it out of the cave. As an unsung hero, Ho Yinsen was the epithet of everything Tony eventually fought for as he made it out of the cave.

Unexpected: Black Widow

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was one of the original Avengers and indispensable part of the team, making her sudden departure from the MCU even more surprising. Black Widow sacrificed herself in exchange for the Soul Stone. Moments before, her and Hawkeye fought desperately, wanting the other to make it out.

Natasha’s death was especially shocking, given the anticipated release of her solo film, Black Widow. However, the film took place before her death, exploring her individual story arc and ultimately bridging the fragmented end of her character.

Expected: Tony Stark

The MCU started with Iron Man, when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is kidnaped by a terrorist group. Forced to take matters into his own hands, he creates a suit of armor to aid in his escape, eventually taking on the superhero persona of Iron Man.

Captain America’s remark that Tony would not be the guy to make the sacrifice play holds a lot more weight after his demise. Since his first on-screen appearance, Tony was constantly rewriting his story until he became a selfless hero who wouldn't hesitate at sacrificing himself. He knew that the threat was coming and as he spent his life preparing for it, viewers prepared for his imminent death.

Unexpected: Loki

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been a key part of Thor’s life since the start, starting off as a villain and ending as a hero. Since Thor had been through so much, and Heimdall’s death was arguably unnecessary, Loki’s death as well seemed like a punch to the gut that would be too cruel.

Loki’s uncoordinated attempt to disarm Thanos hardly reflected the unpredictability and clever nature of the character, making it even more unanticipated. Taking the reins of ruling in Odin’s absence, he had the potential to be a great leader and a front-runner to help New Asgard prosper.

Expected: Vision

Vision (Paul Bettany) was first introduced as part of Ultron’s plan to possess a body, although he proved to be a strong hero. Although it was unforeseen that Thanos would gain possession of the Stones, ultimately killing Vision, it was clear from the start that keeping the Mind Stone with Vision would only spell trouble for the future.

Having the stones exposed makes them susceptible for attacks in the future, and it was necessary to safeguard all of them to avoid an attack of this magnitude. Fans predicted that Vision might sacrifice himself to prevent Thanos from snapping half the universe away. But his life was lost, only to aid Thanos' villainous intent.

Unexpected: Jane Foster

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) was first seen when Thor was banished to Earth in the 2011 Thor. There, they formed a romantic relationship, until their breakup at some point before Thor: Ragnarok, a topic that was quickly glossed over.

Prior to her demise, Jane and Thor share a moment in which they declare their love for each other. Her sudden appearance and departure from the MCU made Jane's story arc fragmented in its storytelling and left viewers questioning the point of her return to begin with, other than to establish Thor as the most tortured hero.

