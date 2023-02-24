The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has maintained a dominant foothold in the film industry for over a decade. With 31 movies and several TV shows, it seems like there's no end to the amount of superhero content Marvel Studios will pump out.

With so many projects past, present, and future, it's only natural that so many actors have passed through the sprawling narrative. While some actors stayed around longer than others, occasionally an alum will return to surprise the audience. Whether in a cameo or a more extended role, here are some actors who shocked everyone with their return to the MCU.

*Spoilers for Ant-Man: Quantumania Ahead*

1 Hugo Weaving (Red Skull)

First appearing in Captain America, Hugo Weaving plays Red Skull, the monstrous head of HYDRA, and Steve Roger's first main antagonist.

Another thought to be dead villain from an earlier phase of the MCU, Red Skull's return as the soul stone's guardian in Avengers: Infinity War was a huge gasp-worthy moment. In a movie filled with surprises, this reveal still manages to stand out.

2 Michael B Jordan (Killmonger)

Michael B Jordan was brought into the MCU as Killmonger in Black Panther, the forsaken prince of Wakanda who journeys to his homeland and vows to take it for himself.

Though many fans wanted him back after his first appearance, there didn't seem to be many logical options when it came to bringing back a character who we clearly saw die at the hands of T'Challa. The finality of Killmonger's demise made it even more shocking, however, when he came back in Wakanda Forever to deliver some advice to Shuri in the ancestral plane.

3 Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau)

Introduced in Captain Marvel as Maria Rambeau, Lashana Lynch plays an Air Force pilot turned founder of S.W.O.R.D., as well as the best friend of Carol Danvers and the mother of Monica Rambeau.

After being revealed to be dead in Wandavision, most fans were under the impression that Lashana Lynch's time in the MCU was through completely. What no one was ready for though, was a reappearance in Multiverse of Madnessas an alternate universe Captain Marvel.

4 Charlie Cox (Daredevil)

Charlie Cox made his first appearance in Daredevil as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, a lawyer by day and superpowered crime fighter by night.

When Daredevil, a show that had yet to make any serious connections to the larger MCU was cancelled, it looked like we may never get to see Charlie Cox's fan-favorite performance on the big screen. After a bombshell of a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home though, things started to look bright for the future of his beloved character.

5 Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter)

Hayley Atwell was first introduced in the MCU in Captain America as Peggy Carter, a special agent during WWII turned co-founder of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Even after her appearances in Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame, it looked like Hayley Atwell was gone from the MCU for good. Despite that, we were more than happy to be wrong when she came back as the alternate universe super soldier Captain Carter in both What If?and Multiverse of Madness.

6 Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin)

Vincent D'Onofrio made his first Marvel appearance as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin, a sadistic New York businessman and crime lord who opposes Daredevil.

Though a universally praised performance, any future that D'Onofrio had as Kingpin seemed to disappear with the show's cancelation. Even with Charlie Cox back, it seemed unlikely that he'd ever return too, which made his reappearance in Hawkeye all the more awesome.

7 Kat Dennings (Darcy)

Making her first appearance in the first Thor, Kat Dennings plays Darcy Lewis, the assistant of Jane Foster and newly recruited S.W.O.R.D. member.

Mostly a comic relief character at first, Darcy was commonly thought to be gone along with most of the human side characters from the Thor films once Thor: Ragnarok came out. Surprisingly though, there was more left for Dennings' lovably nerdy character to do in WandaVision.

8 Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson)

Clark Gregg first appeared in Iron Man as Phil Coulson, a valuable S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, right-hand to Nick fury, and ally to the original Avengers.

The biggest death of the MCU at the time, Phil Coulson was thought to be the first of many tragic goodbyes in the franchise. That is until he was revived in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a story that put Gregg's performance at the forefront of the narrative.

9 Natalie Portman (Thor: Love and Thunder)

First appearing in Thor, Natalie Portman plays Dr. Jane Foster, one of Earth's most brilliant astrophysicists, who later takes on the mantle of Mighty Thor.

Once Portman was gone, it was going to take a lot to bring her back; not even Endgame was able to get more than recycled footage from her previous appearances. Once presented the promise of a character with more depth and more to do, however, she went for one last ride in Thor: Love and Thunder.

10 Corey Stoll (Darren Cross)

Corey Stoll made his first MCU appearance as Darren Cross, the mentee turned enemy of Hank Pym who dons the Yellowjacket suit as the antagonist of the first Ant-Man.

When Darren shrunk into nothingness at the end of Ant-Man, audiences at the time presumed he would be gone forever. It's safe to say that no one was expecting him to make his return in Ant-Man: Quantumania as M.O.D.O.K., the large-headed henchman of Kang the Conqueror.

