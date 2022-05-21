"We all know the truth: But in times of crisis, the wise build bridges, while the foolish build barriers."

The MCU is everywhere these days. Since 2008 with the debut of Iron Man, Marvel has dropped multiple projects per year creating an entire universe. With a mixture of films and limited series', the MCU has begun attracting actors and directors of the highest caliber. There is no stigma attached to superhero movies anymore, they are mainstream and they are here to stay.

Throughout the many phases of films, many performers, directors, and voice actors have lent their talent to this ever-growing phenomenon. Many have won awards including Grammys, Emmys, Tonys as well as various critics awards throughout the years. But here is a list of those who have won Oscar gold as well as earned a place in the MCU canon forever.

Jeff Bridges (Obadiah Stane)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Actor for Crazy Heart (2010)

MCU Appearances - Iron Man

Jeff Bridges has been acting since the 1970s. He made a name for himself early in his career, but it was his appearance as “the Dude” in 1998’s The Big Lebowski that forever secured him in our hearts. He has been nominated six times for Academy Awards and appeared in Iron Man as Tony Stark’s bitter adversary in 2008.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts)

Oscars Won - Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love (1999)

MCU Appearances - Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame

Pepper Potts is more than just Tony Stark’s assistant. She runs his life and eventually becomes his wife. Gwyneth Paltrow won everyone over in Iron Man in 2008 and showed everyone who was boss in Avengers: Endgame when she and the rest of the MCU women arrived to kick some ass. She won her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love as she played a young William Shakespeare’s muse.

William Hurt (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Actor for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)

MCU Appearances - The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow

William Hurt won his Oscar relatively early in his career but had a long and storied career until his death earlier this year. His most recent TV appearance came on the Apple+ show, Mythic Quest. Black Widow marks one of his final appearances on screen.

Sam Rockwell (Justin Hammer)

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018)

MCU Appearances - Iron Man 2

Everybody’s favorite character actor, Sam Rockwell finally took home a gold statue in 2018 after a steady career since the late 1980s. He is currently nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for his performance in American Buffalo on Broadway. His turn in Iron Man 2 is memorable as a self-imposed rival of Tony Stark even if we all know the competition isn’t even close.

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor)

Oscars Won - Best Actress for Black Swan (2011)

MCU Appearances - Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman burst onto the screen in 1994 in Léon: The Professional showing maturity and talent way beyond her years. She won her Oscar for portraying a disturbed ballerina in Black Swan and was also nominated for her performance in Closer in 2005 and Jackie in 2016. She will make the epic turn from Jane Foster to Mighty Thor in the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Anthony Hopkins (Odin)

Oscars Won - Best Actor for Silence of the Lambs (1991) and The Father (2020)

MCU Appearances - Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarök

Anthony Hopkins was already an established theatrical actor when he appeared in The Lion in Winter in 1968. It was his terrifying portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in 1991 and his devastating performance as a dementia-ridden dad in 2020 that garnered his two Oscars. As Odin, he manages with ease a combination of a God with a frustrated father in the Thor franchise.

Tommy Lee Jones (Chester Phillips)

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for The Fugitive (1994)

MCU Appearances - Captain America: The First Avenger

Tommy Lee Jones has been around for quite a while and the MCU isn’t his first appearance in a superhero franchise. He appeared as Two-Face in Batman Forever in 1995. His Oscar came with his portrayal of a U.S. Marshall in the 1994 hit film The Fugitive as he ruthlessly searched for Dr. Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford), the fugitive on the run after being falsely accused of murdering his wife.

Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slattery)

Image via Disney

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for Gandhi (1983)

MCU Appearances - Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Ben Kingsley was billed as The Mandarin, a well-known comic book villain for Iron Man 3, but only later did we all learn his real role. Kingsley began his career in the theater for years before he made his screen debut in 1972. His first leading role in Gandhi won him an Oscar. Since then, he has been nominated for 3 additional Oscars.

Robert Redford (Alexander Pierce)

Image via Marvel

Oscars Won - Best Director for Ordinary People (1980) and an Honorary Oscar (2002)

MCU Appearances - Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame

One of the most beloved actors in Hollywood history, Robert Redford began acting in 1960, but his first Oscar came for directing in the 1980 Best Picture, Ordinary People. His villainous turn in the MCU as Pierce was inspired casting. He was nominated for 3 additional Oscars as well as winning a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 1995.

Benicio del Toro (Taneleer Tivan/The Collector)

Image via Marvel

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for Traffic (2001)

MCU Appearances - Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, What If…?

Benicio del Toro had a few bit roles in films before the huge hit The Usual Suspects in 1995. But it was his appearance in the Best Picture Nominee Traffic in 2001 that gained him a statue. He takes more of a comedic, yet very sinister turn in the MCU as Tanaeleer Tivan. His character returned in 2021 in the Disney+ series What If…?

Michael Douglas (Hank Pym)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Picture/Producer for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1976) and Best Actor for Wall Street (1985)

MCU Appearances - Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Michael Douglas comes from a Hollywood family but made a name for himself on television in the early 70s in the Streets of San Francisco. He wound up winning his first Oscar as a producer of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest before securing an acting statue in 1985 for himself. As inventor Hank Pym, Douglas has appeared in the Ant-Man series of films including the latest one set for release in 2023.

Marisa Tomei (Aunt May)

Image via Sony

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actress for My Cousin Vinny (1993)

MCU Appearances - Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marisa Tomei surprised everyone when she won the Oscar for her comedic turn in My Cousin Vinny. Proving everyone wrong, she was nominated for two more. As beloved Aunt May in the Spider-Man series, Tomei continues to be a force of nature on screen.

Tilda Swinton (The Ancient One)

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actress for Michael Clayton (2007)

MCU Appearances - Doctor Strange, The Avengers: Endgame, What If…?

Ever the chameleon, Tilda Swinton appears as the Ancient One in the MCU. She won her Oscar for 2007’s Michael Clayton as she played a struggling lawyer who gets played by George Clooney.

Jennifer Connelly (Karen)

Image via Sony

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actress for A Beautiful Mind (2002)

MCU Appearances - Spider-Man: Homecoming

Jennifer Connelly first made everyone stand up and take notice in the cult fantasy film, Labyrinth in 1986. She won her Oscar for portraying Alicia Nash, the wife of John Nash in 2002’s A Beautiful Mind. She can currently be seen in the film Top Gun: Maverick. She lent her voice talents in Spider-Man: Homecoming as the AI built into to Spider-Man’s suit forever securing her place in the MCU.

Cate Blanchett (Hela)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Actress for Blue Jasmine (2014) and Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator (2007)

MCU Appearances - Thor: Ragnarök

As the villainous sister of Thor, Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of Hela made her a formidable adversary of the brothers in Thor: Ragnarök. Blanchett has been nominated for 7 Academy Awards winning twice, with what is sure to be many more to come.

Matt Damon (Loki Actor)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting (1998)

MCU Appearances - Thor: Ragnarök and Possibly Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon’s Oscar win came for Best Original Screenplay with his writing partner, Ben Affleck. Since then he has been nominated three more times for producing and acting. He is one of the actors in Loki’s twisted Theatre of the Absurd.

Taika Waititi (Korg/Director)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Original Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit (2019)

MCU Appearances - Thor: Ragnarök, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder

New Zealand actor and director Taika Waititi is the voice of the beloved Korg, but is probably best known for directing Thor: Ragnorak and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. He won his Oscar for writing the lovely, but devastating film Jojo Rabbit in 2019.

Forest Whitaker (Zuri)

Image via Marvel

Oscars Won - Best Actor for The Last King of Scotland (2006)

MCU Appearances - Black Panther

Not too many people had a film debut like Forest Whitaker. His first four films were Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), The Color of Money (1986), Platoon (1986), and Good Morning, Vietnam (1987). He won an Oscar for his terrifying and layered performance of Ugandan dictator, Idi Amin in 2006. In the MCU, he portrayed Zuri, an elder statesman of Wakanda, in Black Panther.

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years a Slave (2013)

MCU Appearances - Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lupita Nyong’o won her Oscar nearly ten years ago. She also is a major part of the Star Wars franchise and had a turn in Jordan Peele’s thriller, Us. She is known for playing Nakia in Black Panther and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi)

Image via Marvel

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

MCU Appearances - Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Daniel Kaluuya became a household name after his star turn in Jordan Peele’s Get Out in 2017. But it was his portrayal of the slain Fred Hampton in 2001 that earned him his Oscar. He is the best friend of T’Challa in the Black Panther series.

Kenneth Branagh (Director/Asgardian Distress Caller)

Oscars Won - Best Original Screenplay for Belfast (2021)

MCU Appearances - Avengers: Infinity War, Thor (Director)

After way too long, Kenneth Branagh finally took home an Oscar in 2022 for Best Original Screenplay for his beloved film Belfast. He is known in the MCU for directing Thor and as an uncredited voice cameo in Avengers: Infinity War.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers)

Oscars Won - Best Actress for Room (2016)

MCU Appearances - Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, The Marvels

Brie Larson won her Oscar as an escaped hostage in the 2016 thriller, Room. She took on the title role of Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers giving a superhero role model to young girls everywhere.

Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actress for The Constant Gardener (2006)

MCU Appearances - Black Widow

After winning her Oscar in 2006, Rachel Weisz was also nominated in 2019 for The Favourite. In the MCU, she appeared as Natasha’s “mom” in Black Widow as the family reunites to take down The Taskmaster (Olga Kurlenko).

Angelina Jolie (Thena)

Image via Marvel Studios

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted (2000)

MCU Appearances - Eternals

As a young actress, Angelina Jolie earned her Oscar early in her career, but since then has been one of Hollywood’s leading ladies. She was nominated again in 2009 for Changeling and received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Oscar in 2014. In Eternals, Jolie played Thena, who has the ability to use energy to form weapons.

Jamie Foxx (Max Dillon/Electro)

Image via Sony

Oscars Won - Best Actor for Ray (2005)

MCU Appearances - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jamie Foxx made his name known as a comedian above all else when he broke out on the hit show In Living Colour in 1991. He began taking more dramatic roles and finally won an Oscar for his performance in Ray as Ray Charles. He was nominated again in 2005 for Collateral. He appeared as Max Dillon in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014 and revisited that role in Spider-Man: No Way Home solidifying his presence in the MCU.

F. Murray Abraham (Khonshu Voice)

Oscars Won - Best Actor for Amadeus (1985)

MCU Appearances - Moon Knight

F. Murray Abraham has been acting since the late 1960s. He has appeared in countless stage plays, television shows, and films. It was his turn as Salieri in 1985’s Amadeus that gave him the gold statue. He has a long history of voiceovers which successfully continued with his voicing of Khonshu in Moon Knight.

Mahershala Ali (Blade & Cottonmouth Stokes)

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight (2017) and Green Book (2019)

MCU Appearances - Blade, Luke Cage

Mahershala Ali first appeared in Luke Cage, but will truly embrace the MCU in his upcoming role as Blade. Starting in the early 2000s, Ali has always been a force on screen. It was his turn as Remy in House of Cards that really put his name out there. He was won Oscars both times he has been nominated.

Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher)

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for The Fighter (2011)

MCU Appearances - Thor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale has been acting since he was a child and appeared in Empire of the Sun in 1987. He gained fame in the Christopher Nolan The Dark Knight trilogy as the titular character. He won the Oscar the first time he was nominated and has been nominated 3 more times since then. He will make his MCU debut later this year as a new villain in the Thor series.

Russell Crowe (Zeus)

Oscars Won - Best Actor for Gladiator (2001)

MCU Appearances - Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe has been acting since the early 1990s, but it was his turn in the 1997 film, LA Confidential that propped him into the mainstream. The New Zealand actor has been nominated for 3 Oscars winning for Gladiator in 2001. He will appear in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder as the King of the Gods, Zeus.

Olivia Colman (Role Unknown)

Oscars Won - Best Actress for The Favourite (2019)

MCU Appearances - Secret Invasion

Olivia Colman has been around for a while, but in the past few years she seems to be everywhere. Most recently she popped up in the 2021 indie hit film, The Lost Daughter, and as a loving mom in Netflix’s hit show, Heartstopper. She will appear in the upcoming limited series, Secret Invasion, expected to premiere later this year.

Riz Ahmed (Carlton Drake/Riot)

Oscars Won - Best Live-Action Short Film (2022)

MCU Appearances - Venom

Riz Ahmed has been in films since 2006, but truly broke out in 2016’s hit show The Night Of. Also, a successful rapper, he gained his first Oscar Nomination in 2020 for the film The Sound of Metal as a drummer who is slowly losing his hearing. Ahmed won the Oscar in 2022 for his short film which was an accompaniment to his album of the same name.

Jared Leto (Michael Morbius)

Oscars Won - Best Supporting Actor for The Dallas Buyer’s Club (2013)

MCU Appearances - Morbius

Jared Leto will forever haunt our dreams as 90s dreamy (albeit terrible) boyfriend, Jordan Catalano, in the short-lived cult hit My So-Called Life. Since then, he has led his band 30 Seconds to Mars all around the world. When he returned to the big screen he won an Oscar in 2013. Lately, he has chosen some wild projects (and methods) for his career and entered the MCU in 2022 as Dr. Michael Morbius.

